Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is here and with this sale, the deals are not too good to be true. Enter, the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, which is currently on major sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. The potent serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has over 16,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and given that kind of response, we're inclined to believe the first-hand accounts.

One reviewer gushes, "My skin looks flawless and I have been getting so many compliments about how great I look. My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment." And for those worried about going through the serum too fast, she reassures customers that "a little goes along way." And that after using the serum every morning and night, "the bottle usually [lasts] about 3 1/2 months." Well worth the Black Friday-worthy sale price of $37 — but hurry because the vitamin C serum is over 40% off right now at the Amazon Sale.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what 100,000 people are raving about. $49 $37 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Although the summer is behind us, we still need to protect our skin. Vitamin C serum can help protect your skin from the powerful sun and UV damage. It also promotes the production of collagen to keep our skin smooth and even, especially in the fall when we tend to develop dark spots, dull and dry skin. Shop more of the best Vitamin C serums online below.

The Best Vitamin C Serums for Fall 2022

