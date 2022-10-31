Amazon's Best-Selling TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Is Over 40% Off Right Now at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is here and with this sale, the deals are not too good to be true. Enter, the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, which is currently on major sale at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. The potent serum, which is said to promote brighter, firmer and more glowing skin with daily use, has over 16,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and given that kind of response, we're inclined to believe the first-hand accounts.
One reviewer gushes, "My skin looks flawless and I have been getting so many compliments about how great I look. My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment." And for those worried about going through the serum too fast, she reassures customers that "a little goes along way." And that after using the serum every morning and night, "the bottle usually [lasts] about 3 1/2 months." Well worth the Black Friday-worthy sale price of $37 — but hurry because the vitamin C serum is over 40% off right now at the Amazon Sale.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what 100,000 people are raving about.
Although the summer is behind us, we still need to protect our skin. Vitamin C serum can help protect your skin from the powerful sun and UV damage. It also promotes the production of collagen to keep our skin smooth and even, especially in the fall when we tend to develop dark spots, dull and dry skin. Shop more of the best Vitamin C serums online below.
The Best Vitamin C Serums for Fall 2022
Featuring Artichoke & Clover Extracts, this highly rated Honest Beauty Vitamin C serum is made without harmful ingredients and will keep your skin glowing and moisturized throughout the fall and winter seasons.
Ilia's serum is a triple threat, not only does it have vitamin C, but also niacinamide and mineral SPF 40. C Beyond Triple Serum will leave your skin glowing and protected.
Made with a potent combination of moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid and blemish-fighting Salicylic Acid, this multi-acting Vitamin C serum is perfect for those with combination or oily skin.
Protect your face against environmental damage caused by UVA/UVB rays with this patented daytime Vitamin C serum, made to improve the appearance of fine lines and loss of firmness on your skin.
The lightweight formula of this cult favorite Vitamin C serum delivers maximum brightness and hydration to the delicate skin of your face non-irritating, fast-acting ingredients. Save extra when you sign up for auto-deliveries for nonstop benefits.
Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.
This award-winning oil brightens, firms and hydrates in one step, revitalizing your skin with a soothing rose scent you'll love adding to your skincare routine.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2022 Has Early Black Friday Savings on Olaplex, EltaMD, Laneige and More
The 25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022: Kate Somerville, La Mer, Kylie Cosmetics and More
The 34 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Early Black Friday Savings on Tech, Home, Fashion and More
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: The Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Fall 2022
The Best Teeth Whitening Deals at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Event
Best Buy Launches Early Black Friday Sale: Shop The Best Tech Deals from Samsung, Apple, LG and More
21 Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals to Shop for Major Savings on Luxury Skin Care and Hair Tools
This Best-Selling Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for 2022 and Saves You Over $700 on La Mer, Tatcha, and More
Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays 2022
9 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear Year-Round
TruSkin Just Launched a $15 Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin
Tatcha Launched a Sunscreen Version of Its Famous Silk Cream
The Best Sunscreens of 2022 for Complete Protection
Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman's Glowing Skincare Tool Is On Sale
Gwyneth Paltrow Uses This $29 Moisturizing Tinted Sunscreen
The Sunscreen Loved By Hailey Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian Is 20% Off
The 7 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: Credo Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, and More