The Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale has impressive deals up to 50% off luxe skincare, hair care and makeup.
Nordstrom's Beauty Week Sale is here, so your chance to score unbeatable beauty deals on skincare for fall is now. Whether you're on the hunt for new products to transition your skincare from summer to fall or want to stock up on your favorite makeup must-haves, Nordstrom is overflowing with steep discounts up to 50% off some of the most coveted brands.
Now through Saturday, September 21, the Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale has limited-edition beauty deals, including bundles and jumbo sizes of new and iconic products. From Augustinus Bader to Kate Somerville and Tata Harper, the beauty exclusives at Nordstrom are too good to miss.
Some of the best offers we’ve spotted include $85 off the celeb-loved NuFace Mini+ facial toning device and extra large versions of Sunday Riley bestsellers. The Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale is one of the retailer's last chances to save big before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to shop now because these savings won't be back until the holiday season.
To help you shop, we've gathered some of the best Nordstrom beauty picks below.
Best Nordstrom Beauty Deals to Shop Now Beauty
Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer
This moisturizer creates a soft-focus luminescence using genuine diamond dust.
NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit
Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo
For on-the-go hydration, this set includes a full-sized and travel-size The Rich Cream. Deeply hydrating, it is said to help relieve dry skin, soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and even skin's tone and texture.
Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff
There's no better time than now to save on the popular Laura Mercier translucent powder.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit $
This set of three full-size products will help you achieve your brow goals.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick Trio
Bobbi Brown's swipe-and-go cream eyeshadow effortlessly glides on and remains in place for a full 24 hours.
Trish McEvoy The Power of Makeup Dare To Be Gorgeous Makeup Planner
Trish McEvoy's planners are popular for a reason. They are chock full of everything needed for a gorgeous beauty look, from lips to lashes. It also includes a Blackberry and Vanilla Musk perfume spray and a chic case.
Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies
Minimize hair damage from scrunchies with these well-rated silk ones.
Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Home & Away Sunscreen Set
No matter where the summer takes you, this Supergoop set has all the fast-absorbing, nongreasy, water- and sweat-resistant, broad-spectrum SPF 50 lotion for your face and body.
