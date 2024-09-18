Shop
Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale: Shop the 10 Best Beauty Deals on Augustinus Bader, Sunday Riley and More

Nordstrom Beauty Sale
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:36 PM PDT, September 18, 2024

The Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale has impressive deals up to 50% off luxe skincare, hair care and makeup.

Nordstrom's Beauty Week Sale is here, so your chance to score unbeatable beauty deals on skincare for fall is now. Whether you're on the hunt for new products to transition your skincare from summer to fall or want to stock up on your favorite makeup must-haves, Nordstrom is overflowing with steep discounts up to 50% off some of the most coveted brands.

Now through Saturday, September 21, the Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale has limited-edition beauty deals, including bundles and jumbo sizes of new and iconic products. From Augustinus Bader to Kate Somerville and Tata Harper, the beauty exclusives at Nordstrom are too good to miss. 

Shop Nordstrom's Beauty Sale

Some of the best offers we’ve spotted include $85 off the celeb-loved NuFace Mini+ facial toning device and extra large versions of Sunday Riley bestsellers. The Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale is one of the retailer's last chances to save big before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to shop now because these savings won't be back until the holiday season.

To help you shop, we've gathered some of the best Nordstrom beauty picks below.

Best Nordstrom Beauty Deals to Shop Now Beauty

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer
Tata Harper

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer

This moisturizer creates a soft-focus luminescence using genuine diamond dust.

$140 $112

Shop Now

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit
Nordstrom

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit

Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.

$250 $165

Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo
Nordstrom

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Duo

For on-the-go hydration, this set includes a full-sized and travel-size The Rich Cream. Deeply hydrating, it is said to help relieve dry skin, soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and even skin's tone and texture. 

$272 $158

Shop Now

Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment

Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
Nordstrom

Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Smoothing and refreshing skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.

$284 $185

Shop Now

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff
Nordstrom

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff

There's no better time than now to save on the popular Laura Mercier translucent powder. 

$97 $44

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit $

Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit $
Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit $

This set of three full-size products will help you achieve your brow goals. 

$73 $33

Shop Now

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick Trio

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick Trio
Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick Trio

Bobbi Brown's swipe-and-go cream eyeshadow effortlessly glides on and remains in place for a full 24 hours.

$102 $54

Shop Now

Trish McEvoy The Power of Makeup Dare To Be Gorgeous Makeup Planner

Trish McEvoy The Power of Makeup Dare To Be Gorgeous Makeup Planner
Nordstrom

Trish McEvoy The Power of Makeup Dare To Be Gorgeous Makeup Planner

Trish McEvoy's planners are popular for a reason. They are chock full of everything needed for a gorgeous beauty look, from lips to lashes. It also includes a Blackberry and Vanilla Musk perfume spray and a chic case.

$697 $275

Shop Now

Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies

Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies
Nordstrom

Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies

Minimize hair damage from scrunchies with these well-rated silk ones. 

$65 $45

Shop Now

Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Home & Away Sunscreen Set

Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Home & Away Sunscreen Set
Nordstrom

Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Home & Away Sunscreen Set

No matter where the summer takes you, this Supergoop set has all the fast-absorbing, nongreasy, water- and sweat-resistant, broad-spectrum SPF 50 lotion for your face and body.

$104 $73

Shop Now

