Nordstrom's Beauty Week Sale is here, so your chance to score unbeatable beauty deals on skincare for fall is now. Whether you're on the hunt for new products to transition your skincare from summer to fall or want to stock up on your favorite makeup must-haves, Nordstrom is overflowing with steep discounts up to 50% off some of the most coveted brands.

Now through Saturday, September 21, the Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale has limited-edition beauty deals, including bundles and jumbo sizes of new and iconic products. From Augustinus Bader to Kate Somerville and Tata Harper, the beauty exclusives at Nordstrom are too good to miss.

Some of the best offers we’ve spotted include $85 off the celeb-loved NuFace Mini+ facial toning device and extra large versions of Sunday Riley bestsellers. The Nordstrom Beauty Week Sale is one of the retailer's last chances to save big before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to shop now because these savings won't be back until the holiday season.

To help you shop, we've gathered some of the best Nordstrom beauty picks below.

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Nordstrom NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Elevate your skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $250 $165 Shop Now

