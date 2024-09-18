Shop
Tula Skincare Is Having a Huge Friends and Family Sale — Save on Eye Balms, Moisturizers and More

Tula Friends and Family Sale
Tula Skincare
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:23 AM PDT, September 18, 2024

Shop the Tula Friends and Family Sale to save 20% on best-selling eye balms, moisturizers, cleansers and more.

With the first day of fall less than a week away, there's no better time to update your skincare for the new season — especially since Tula is hosting a massive Friends and Family Sale. Whether your face is craving some added hydration for a dewy glow or you're seeking protection against the drying effects of the colder weather, Tula Skincare is here to help with sitewide discounts on all of its best-selling products.

Now through Tuesday, September 24, you can take 20% off Tula's skincare products — no code needed. Everything on Tula's site is up for grabs, including cult-favorite eye creamsanti-aging serums, and even the mega-popular Purifying Face Cleanser

Shop 20% Off Tula Skincare

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare treatments that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective.

Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products — including the Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and Protect + Glow Sunscreen — to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance. Healthy skin is key to keeping your face glowing all year long, so save on skincare products that are specifically formulated to keep your skin's ecosystem healthy and happy. 

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Tula Friends and Family Sale.

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser
Tula

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser

Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser. Prebiotics, probiotic extracts & turmeric leave skin purified, clarified and balanced. 

$34 $27

Shop Now

Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Tula

Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Actress Mandy Moore has been a huge fan of Tula's cooling eye balm for years — she's been singing it's praises since 2020 in an Instagram video and it was spotted on her Instagram Story in 2022.

$38 $30

Shop Now

Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Tula

Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Everything you love about the classic, bestselling hyaluronic acid eye balm, but with the glow-enhancing addition of rosewater & rosehip oil. This balm can also double as a highlighter for a rosy, glowing finish.

$38 $30

Shop Now

Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer

Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer
Tula

Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer

Kickstart your day with this powerhouse daily moisturizer that gives skin an antioxidant boost without weighing it down. Vitamin C, Mandarin Orange & Tranexamic Acid also help improve the appearance of dull skin & dark marks. 

$58 $46

Shop Now

Revitalizing Eye Cream

Revitalizing Eye Cream
Tula

Revitalizing Eye Cream

A do-it-all day and night eye cream, Tula's formula is stacked with powerful peptides to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the look of firmness as well as elasticity. 

$52 $42

Shop Now

Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads

Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads
Tula

Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads

Fight acne breakouts without over-drying your skin with Tula's biodegradable toner pads. Each pad contains salicylic acid to fight and prevent acne, and niacinamide and azelaic acid to brighten your skin.

$30 $24

Shop Now

On-the-Go Best Sellers Travel Kit

On-the-Go Best Sellers Travel Kit
Tula

On-the-Go Best Sellers Travel Kit

Have your beloved Tula skincare ready to take wherever you may go.

$49 $39

Shop Now

Illuminating Serum

Illuminating Serum
Tula

Illuminating Serum

Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity. 

$68 $54

Shop Now

Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner

Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner
Tula

Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner

This pH balancing and resurfacing treatment gel features a blend of probiotic extracts and glycolic acid to powerfully, yet gently exfoliate, helping your skincare absorb better to leave skin looking smooth.

$46 $37

Shop Now

