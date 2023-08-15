In the skincare world, there are thousands upon thousands of lotions and creams to choose from: nourishing face creams, sweet-smelling body moisturizers, and even booty-specific butters with infusions of every acid, vitamin, oil and extract under the sun. But one important body part tends to fly under the radar when it comes to skincare: the neck.

With its thin, delicate skin that tends to sag and wrinkle with age as it loses elasticity, your neck needs just as much TLC as the rest of your body. So, what should you look for when it comes to neck skincare? Similar to your face, you'll want to look for ingredients that hydrate the skin: think nourishing jojoba oil and shea butter, firming hyaluronic acid and barrier-guarding humectants such as glycerin. SPF is also majorly important in protecting your neck against wrinkles, dark spots, and most importantly skin cancer.

To help guide your skincare shopping, we've stuck our necks out for you and found the best creams, serums and treatments on the market — at every price point. Below, shop 10 of our favorite neck creams from StriVectin, IT Cosmetics, Paula's Choice and more.

