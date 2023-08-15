The Best Neck Creams for Smoother, Firmer Skin This Fall
In the skincare world, there are thousands upon thousands of lotions and creams to choose from: nourishing face creams, sweet-smelling body moisturizers, and even booty-specific butters with infusions of every acid, vitamin, oil and extract under the sun. But one important body part tends to fly under the radar when it comes to skincare: the neck.
With its thin, delicate skin that tends to sag and wrinkle with age as it loses elasticity, your neck needs just as much TLC as the rest of your body. So, what should you look for when it comes to neck skincare? Similar to your face, you'll want to look for ingredients that hydrate the skin: think nourishing jojoba oil and shea butter, firming hyaluronic acid and barrier-guarding humectants such as glycerin. SPF is also majorly important in protecting your neck against wrinkles, dark spots, and most importantly skin cancer.
To help guide your skincare shopping, we've stuck our necks out for you and found the best creams, serums and treatments on the market — at every price point. Below, shop 10 of our favorite neck creams from StriVectin, IT Cosmetics, Paula's Choice and more.
Smooth and firm your neck with this Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Firming Night Cream which contains moisturizing hyaluronic acid and resveratrol which lifts the skin.
This anti-aging Revision serum is specifically formulated for the neck and décolletage.
SkinMedica's age-defying Neck Correct Cream utilize proven skin rejuvenators such as glycerin, peptides, green microalgae extract and shiitake mushroom extract.
This fragrance-free body lotion is nourishing on its own — but with the retinol-infused formula, blended with a number of antioxidants, the Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment also helps to rejuvenate the skin with anti-aging benefits.
Featuring fucoidan seaweed extract, shea butter and a Tri-Structural Complex composed of elastin, collagen & hyaluronic acid, this firming moisturizer works to quickly revitalize the look of skin for a supple, smoother appearance.
Help improve skin's elasticity and provide visible lift while smoothing the appearance of horizontal neck lines with this cream.
Those concerned about wrinkles on their neck and décolleté can breathe easily with the use of this firming and hydrating formula from Dr. Brandt. A combination of Glycolic Acids, shea butter and essential amino acids works to increase skin elasticity in this deeply nourishing cream.
While not technically a cream, Nécessaire's peptide-infused neck serum is one of the top-rated neck products on Sephora.com with a near-perfect 4.3 stars.
Fans of Kiehl's love this supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream made with phytomimetic vitamin a, chaga mushroom, and hyaluronic acid for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture.
A nourishing blend of shea butter, glycerin and vitamin E will make your skin feel extra soft while protecting it from the sun's rays with SPF 30.
