Save Up to 50% on First Aid Beauty's Best-Selling Moisturizers, Cleansers and More Skincare Essentials

First Aid Beauty Winter Sale
First Aid Beauty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:25 PM PDT, April 24, 2024

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget during First Aid Beauty's Flash Sale.

As spring blossoms around us and the weather shifts, there's no better time to revamp your skincare regimen. With warmer temperatures comes humid air, which can also lead to oily and clogged skin if you’re not using the proper skin care products. For combatting redness, tightness and irritation, First Aid Beauty's simple yet effective skincare solutions are on sale right now.

The First Aid Beauty Flash Sale is offering up to 50% off select skincare products, including best-selling moisturizers as well as anti-aging eye creamsface cleansers and more.

Shop the First Aid Beauty Sale

First Aid Beauty, or FAB as it is often referred to, creates skin care products with quality ingredients that get straight to the root of the problem. Targeted toward eczema-prone and sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's gentle products are perfect for those who worry about irritated skin.

Included in the sale are skincare kits featuring the product that made First Aid Beauty so popular — Ultra Repair Cream. Known for being ultra-hydrating and calming, Ultra Repair Cream is a body moisturizer that can also be used on your face. Shoppers call it a 'miracle balm' perfect for all skin types. Plus, one jar sells every 20 seconds, so you know it must be good.

Ahead, shop our favorite First Aid Beauty deals to keep your skin at its best this spring.

Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream

Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream
First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream

The super-charged blend of FAB's rich, buttery night cream helps visibly combat the appearance of key signs of aging during your skin's nightly repair phase.

$44 $22

Shop Now

FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid 10% AHA

FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid 10% AHA
First Aid Beauty

FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid 10% AHA

The potent, yet non-irritating leave-on skin resurfacer is designed with sensitive skin in mind. Powered by a 10% Concentration of 4 Alpha-Hydroxy Acids, it helps smooth, brighten and even the appearance of rough, dull-looking skin.

$55 $28

Shop Now

Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer

Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer
First Aid Beauty

Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer

The 2-in-1 face moisturizer and primer hydrates and preps skin for makeup — all while giving skin a natural, dewy glow.

$32 $22

Shop Now

Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid

Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid
First Aid Beauty

Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid

Formulated with Salicylic Acid, Witch Hazel & Papaya Fruit Extract, this toner helps remove traces of residue or oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture so your complexion feels purified & deeply cleansed.

$24 $12

Shop Now

Deep Cleanser with Red Clay

Deep Cleanser with Red Clay
First Aid Beauty

Deep Cleanser with Red Clay

This daily cleanser is perfect for blemish-prone, combination or oily skin or as a deep treatment cleanse for normal skin. Red Clay & Rosemary Leaf Oil help purge the skin and balance sebum production while the FAB Antioxidant Booster helps fend off environmental aggressors.

$24 $12

Shop Now

Dry Skin Duo

Dry Skin Duo
First Aid Beauty

Dry Skin Duo

Looking to prevent dry skin from returning this spring? This duo, featuring the fan-favorite Ultra Repair Cream and Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream, has you covered.

$82 $64

Shop Now

Ultra Repair Oil-Control Moisturizer

Ultra Repair Oil-Control Moisturizer
First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Oil-Control Moisturizer

This ultra-light moisturizer utilizes oil-controlling ingredients to deliver a smooth finish, minimize the appearance of pores and keep skin shine-free throughout the day.

$36 $25

Shop Now

Ultra Repair Oat & Hemp Seed Dry Oil

Ultra Repair Oat & Hemp Seed Dry Oil
First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Oat & Hemp Seed Dry Oil

Soothe and hydrate your skin with this antioxidant-rich facial oil, featuring a blend of 16 cold-pressed active botanicals which includes Hemp Seed Oil and Colloidal Oatmeal.

$36 $18

Shop Now

Hydrating Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

Hydrating Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid
First Aid Beauty

Hydrating Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Caffeine and Cucumber Extract, this rich eye cream helps smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles while reducing puffiness.

$30 $21

Shop Now

