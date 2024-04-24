As spring blossoms around us and the weather shifts, there's no better time to revamp your skincare regimen. With warmer temperatures comes humid air, which can also lead to oily and clogged skin if you’re not using the proper skin care products. For combatting redness, tightness and irritation, First Aid Beauty's simple yet effective skincare solutions are on sale right now.

The First Aid Beauty Flash Sale is offering up to 50% off select skincare products, including best-selling moisturizers as well as anti-aging eye creams, face cleansers and more.

Shop the First Aid Beauty Sale

First Aid Beauty, or FAB as it is often referred to, creates skin care products with quality ingredients that get straight to the root of the problem. Targeted toward eczema-prone and sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's gentle products are perfect for those who worry about irritated skin.

Included in the sale are skincare kits featuring the product that made First Aid Beauty so popular — Ultra Repair Cream. Known for being ultra-hydrating and calming, Ultra Repair Cream is a body moisturizer that can also be used on your face. Shoppers call it a 'miracle balm' perfect for all skin types. Plus, one jar sells every 20 seconds, so you know it must be good.

Ahead, shop our favorite First Aid Beauty deals to keep your skin at its best this spring.

Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid First Aid Beauty Oil-Minimizing Toner with Salicylic Acid Formulated with Salicylic Acid, Witch Hazel & Papaya Fruit Extract, this toner helps remove traces of residue or oil without stripping the skin of its natural moisture so your complexion feels purified & deeply cleansed. $24 $12 Shop Now

Deep Cleanser with Red Clay First Aid Beauty Deep Cleanser with Red Clay This daily cleanser is perfect for blemish-prone, combination or oily skin or as a deep treatment cleanse for normal skin. Red Clay & Rosemary Leaf Oil help purge the skin and balance sebum production while the FAB Antioxidant Booster helps fend off environmental aggressors. $24 $12 Shop Now

Dry Skin Duo First Aid Beauty Dry Skin Duo Looking to prevent dry skin from returning this spring? This duo, featuring the fan-favorite Ultra Repair Cream and Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream, has you covered. $82 $64 Shop Now

