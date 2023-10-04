Best Lists

The Best Eye Creams to Treat Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles — ILIA, Sunday Riley, Laneige and More

Ilia Beauty Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream
Ilia Beauty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:43 PM PDT, October 4, 2023

Shop top-rated under-eye cream treatments from beauty brands such as ILIA, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the right eye cream isn't always easy. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin-tightening elements. Celeb-loved Ilia Beauty’s Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream can refresh and revive tired eyes by brightening, hydrating, smoothing, and depuffing.

After a 3,000+ waiting list, the ILIA eye cream is now back in stock. Instead of retinol, it contains sea fennel extract that gives you the same benefits while remaining safe and gentle for those with sensitive skin. According to the brand, the eye cream is clinically proven to reduce dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles over time — providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip that doubles as a massage tool. You'll want to hurry to grab ILIA's potent eye cream before it's gone again.

ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream

ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream
ILIA

ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream

Slow down your morning and wake up eyes with a potent eye cream that delivers the benefits of retinol without the drawbacks.

If you (like us) are eager to wake up with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down more of the best under-eye creams that are available to shop now — with formulas from skincare brands like Drunk Elephant, Estée Lauder, Laneige, Supergoop!, Sunday Riley, and so many more.

Shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your wrinkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes this fall and beyond. Plus, be sure to check out the best skincare, haircare and beauty tools to elevate your self-care routine.

La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Retinol Serum

La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
Ulta Beauty

La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Retinol Serum

With lipo-hydroxy acid, this daily retinol cream is said to reduce crow's feet and smooth skin texture. This cream can also provide antioxidant benefits with its mineral-rich La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water. 

PENEBELLA Under Eye Cream

PENEBELLA Under Eye Cream
Amazon

PENEBELLA Under Eye Cream

There's a new eye cream on the market and it's bringing results. This under eye cream features caffeine, retinol, hyaluronic acid and more.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex
Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Complex

Estée Lauder's anti-aging night cream acts as a protective barrier for skin beneath the eye.

$70 $28

Shop Now

Cerave Eye Repair Cream

Cerave Eye Repair Cream
Amazon

Cerave Eye Repair Cream

If you're looking for a good eye repair cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles. 

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream
Sephora

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream

Even the most sensitive skin types can appreciate this eye serum from Sunday Riley. This eye repair cream aims to lessen the appearance of dark circles and eye wrinkles while providing instant moisture to the skin.

City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment

City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment
City Beauty

City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment

Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid lifting treatment actually works — just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter."

$67 $57

with code etonline

Shop Now

Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40

Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
Supergoop!

Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40

SPF is an essential in any good skincare routine — and this Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream protects delicate skin, while illuminating the under-eye area through an SPF 40 complex.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

This silky soft eye cream works to improve the look of puffiness under the eyes and provide long-lasting hydration for a visibly brighter look.

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream
Sephora

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream

Drunk Elephant is one of beauty's most beloved skincare brands  — and for good reason. This eye concentrate works as a restorative cream that helps to brighten circles under the eyes through five forms of vitamin C.

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream
The Inkey List

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

We love caffeine just about everywhere else – why not incorporate it into our skincare routines, too? With a unique ingredient list, this product works to address any under-eye skin concern, regardless of the skin type.

Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
Amazon

Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony. 

Burt's Bees Truly Glowing Eye Gel Cream

Burt's Bees Truly Glowing Eye Gel Cream
Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees Truly Glowing Eye Gel Cream

Some extra hydration can help reawaken dull, tired-looking or aging skin around your eyes. The Truly Glowing Eye Gel Cream is infused with hyaluronic acid to improve the strength of your skin's natural moisture barrier.  

Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy

Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy
Amazon

Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Anti-Aging Renewal Therapy

This hydrating eye cream from Colorescience taps into anti-aging properties which target visible signs of puffiness, tired eyes and dark spots.

Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream

Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream
Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream

Give your skin a soothing lift with Kate Somerville's Lifting Eye Cream — a great option for addressing delicate skin beneath the eyes.

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream
Sephora

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

This fragrance-free, under-eye cream from Biossance works to lift and break down fine lines with its refreshing Marine Algae Complex.

OLAY Retinol24 Max Night Eye Cream

OLAY Retinol24 Max Night Eye Cream
OLAY

OLAY Retinol24 Max Night Eye Cream

If you're hoping to minimize the appearance of pores, this OLAY night cream relies on ingredients like Vitamin B3 and a natural plant extract and peptide blend to help transform under-eye skin through the night.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue

Tap into the magic of Charlotte Tilbury with this brightening under-eye cream.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème
Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème

Whether you're hoping to even skin tone or simply offer your under-eyes a radiant boost, Ole Henriksen's eye cream is infused with Vitamin C and vegan collagen for a refreshing formula.

Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream

Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream
Ulta

Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream

This brightening eye balm from Origins is great for tackling undereye puffiness, age spots and evening up the skin's texture.

