20 Best Face Washes and Cleansers for Every Skin Type and Budget

No matter what type of skin you have, giving your face a good wash can help your skin stay hydrated, healthy and clean. As the first step in your skincare routine, a good face wash can not only remove dirt, but it will also give it a much-needed douse of hydration. It's easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of options out there though.

We all want skin that’s devoid of dirt and oil and doesn’t feel tight when we’re patting our face dry, but with so many skincare products on the market – traditional soaps, oil cleansers, foams, you name it – it can be difficult to determine which products are right for you. Whether your skin is dry or oily, acne prone or sensitive, we've gathered the best face washes that will become a must-have in your routine.

From affordable Cerave to luxe La Mer and celeb-favorites like Sunday Riley and Kate Somerville, the cleansing options below offer something for every skin type and concern, fit a range of budgets and get the job done exceedingly well. As with any regimen change, it's a good idea to consult a skin-care expert or dermatologist with any questions about how these products could affect your specific skin type.

Ahead, shop the best face washes to set your skincare routine off on the right track every day.

Hanacure Microphol Neutralizing Cleanser Hanacure Hanacure Microphol Neutralizing Cleanser Hanacure's remarkably moisturizing balm-to-foam cleanser easily lifts dirt and debris while keeping skin supple and hydrated. This gentle cleanser is enriched with pholiota, a special plant mucin that allows your skin to retain moisture while impurities are dissolved. $28 Shop Now

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser with Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser with Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid The CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a top-rated cleanser with over 80,000 five-star reviews. "I've used this for years now, it works great on aging skin (in my late 40's now)," raved one reviewer. "Most cleansers I've used either strip your skin dry or don't clean well. This one cleans thoroughly, even make up and actually ADDS moisture to your skin. I don't know how, but my skin is grateful. If you haven't tried this yet, it's worth trying." $16 $15 Shop Now

Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam Sephora Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam This Clinique mild mousse uses salicylic acid to help get rid of pore-clogging dead cells and helps tamp down acne-causing bacteria, redness, irritation and inflammation with caffeine and sea whip and kola nut extracts. These natural ingredients will set you on the path for healthier-looking skin. $23 Shop Now

Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser Sephora Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser Perfect for skin that's easily inflamed, this soothing gel works to reduce redness and swelling with a mix of lavender and cucumber. If you have another skin concern, it's also free of potential irritants, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates. $40 Shop Now

Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser Amazon Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser If you’ve ever thought that your face-washing routine could be more fun, this is the cleanser for you. Made with antioxidant green tea and vitamin E, it uses soap-free bubbles to lift off dirt, oil and makeup. $28 $25 Shop Now

