Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh and Yara Shahidi Love These Pimple Patches for Acne: Shop the Skincare Trend
If you've ever struggled with acne, you know that one of the worst parts is trying to cover up zits with makeup and irritating them even further.
Putting concealer and foundation on top of broken and swollen skin can call more attention to your breakouts, and trying to pop your pimples makes them even worse. If you're wondering if there's a better way to deal with this issue, you've come to the right place. This is where pimple patches come in. Recently, pimple patches have skyrocketed in popularity. It seems like everyone — from Hailey Bieber and Maude Apatow to Florence Pugh and Yara Shahidi — are in on the trend.
But what exactly are pimple patches, and how do they work? Pimple patches, or hydrocolloid dressing, are tiny bandages that stick to the skin, promoting quicker healing by providing a moist environment for the pimple and protecting it from the elements. Not only do they prevent you from picking at your acne, but they also help treat zits and can even provide a smooth layer underneath makeup.
Thanks to their newfound popularity, there are now so many pimple patches on the market. From simple sheer patches that blur zits to fun shapes that are meant to be shown off, there's a pimple patch out there to fit your needs. Some types are even infused with salicylic acid or tea tree oil to further treat acne.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite pimple patches to shop from Sephora, Amazon, Ulta and more.
Not only are these Hailey Bieber-approved pimple patches adorable, but they also treat acne with hydrocolloids and keep you from picking at your skin.
Maude Apatow adores these acne patches, which protect blemishes for faster healing overnight. Each pimple patch acts as a protective cover and prevents touching and picking.
"These are my new favorite acne patches for day time," said one happy reviewer of these salicylic acid patches. "They are SO thin, and the only patches I have that genuinely don't look terrible under makeup. They're very sticky as well which is great and really help heal my breakouts fast."
These microdart patches, used by actress Yara Shahidi, nip your troublesome and just-emerging pimples in the bud. Each box comes with four prepping wipes and four dissolving patches.
Tackle acne spots directly at the source with these innovative blemish patches that can easily be worn under makeup.
If you tend to pick your pimples, opt for a pimple patch. These patches from Rael contain high-grade hydrocolloid that removes impurities, acts as a protective barrier from bacteria and helps reduce inflammation and scarring.
This 10-pack of hypoallergenic patches has a tapered edges to keep the patch on all night.
Another option from Starface, these patches are infused with 1% salicylic acid for extra pimple-fighting power.
These hydrocolloid patches from Winky Lux are shaped like kittens — how adorable!
Over 10,000 five-star reviewers love these tea tree hydrocolloid patches for their anti-inflammatory benefits.
