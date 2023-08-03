The key to any makeup look is a solid base and no, we're not talking about foundation. If you've ever spent hours blending out your face to perfection only to notice products settling into fine lines, emphasizing your pores or melting off after a few hours, what's missing from your makeup routine is a good primer.

Priming your skin is an essential step for your beauty routine if you want to achieve that airbrushed, poreless look and get the most wear out of your favorite face products. After putting sunscreen, moisturizer and any other steps in your pre-makeup skincare routine, apply primer and allow it to dry before moving on to foundation and other makeup. For that no makeup-makeup look you can even wear primer on its own to reap its skin-perfecting benefits.

Whether you've never picked up a primer before or want to try out some new formulas, we've found the best primer for every finish, budget and skin type. Remember: it's never a bad idea to test on a small patch of skin or consult a doctor or dermatologist before adding a product to your routine.

If you suffer from acne-prone skin, e.l.f.'s Blemish Control primer is infused with salicylic acid to control breakouts at the source. Want to reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines? NYX's Studio Perfect primer fills in flaws for a smooth base. And if you want your makeup to last all day and night, TikTok is obsessed with MILK's Hydro Grip primer.

Below, shop our top 10 picks for the best makeup primers, starting at just $4.

MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer Amazon MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer TikTok is obsessed with this hydrating primer from MILK makeup. Not only does the packaging look great in your medicine cabinet, but it also has a gel formula that keeps your skin quenched while locking down your makeup. $20-$70 Shop Now

Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer Amazon Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer "I have used this primer for over ten years and I love it!" wrote one happy reviewer. "It’s truly a matte finish. I even wear it when I don’t put on foundation, just to reduce shine. Even if you have dry skin, this product sits very well on top of a heavy moisturizer if you’re going for the matte look." $7 $6 Shop Now

