The Best Makeup Primers For Every Skin Type, Starting at Just $4: Shop e.l.f., Tatcha, MILK Makeup and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
primer
MILK Makeup

The key to any makeup look is a solid base and no, we're not talking about foundation. If you've ever spent hours blending out your face to perfection only to notice products settling into fine lines, emphasizing your pores or melting off after a few hours, what's missing from your makeup routine is a good primer.

Priming your skin is an essential step for your beauty routine if you want to achieve that airbrushed, poreless look and get the most wear out of your favorite face products. After putting sunscreen, moisturizer and any other steps in your pre-makeup skincare routine, apply primer and allow it to dry before moving on to foundation and other makeup. For that no makeup-makeup look you can even wear primer on its own to reap its skin-perfecting benefits.

Whether you've never picked up a primer before or want to try out some new formulas, we've found the best primer for every finish, budget and skin type. Remember: it's never a bad idea to test on a small patch of skin or consult a doctor or dermatologist before adding a product to your routine.

If you suffer from acne-prone skin, e.l.f.'s Blemish Control primer is infused with salicylic acid to control breakouts at the source. Want to reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines? NYX's Studio Perfect primer fills in flaws for a smooth base. And if you want your makeup to last all day and night, TikTok is obsessed with MILK's Hydro Grip primer.

Below, shop our top 10 picks for the best makeup primers, starting at just $4.

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer
Amazon
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

You could say that this primer has a power grip on TikTok — the app's users love how its sticky formula makes makeup last hours longer.

$10
Freck Beauty RICH BITCH Hydrating Gripping Primer
Freck Beauty RICH BITCH Hydrating Gripping Primer
Sephora
Freck Beauty RICH BITCH Hydrating Gripping Primer

This top-rated primer from Freck Beauty is safe for all skin types, but hydrating ingredients such as Japanese camelia oil make it especially great for dry skin.

$38
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Studio Perfect Primer
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Studio Perfect Primer
Amazon
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Studio Perfect Primer

NYX's Studio Perfect primer has a silky-smooth formula that softens the appearance of fine lines and pores.

$14$10
MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
Amazon
MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

TikTok is obsessed with this hydrating primer from MILK makeup. Not only does the packaging look great in your medicine cabinet, but it also has a gel formula that keeps your skin quenched while locking down your makeup.

$20-$70
Tatcha Liquid Silk Canvas
Tatcha Liquid Silk Canvas
Amazon
Tatcha Liquid Silk Canvas

Give your skin a flawless base by adding this oil-free, non pore-clogging primer to your makeup routine.

$54
e.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer
e.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer
Amazon
e.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer

Another fabulous option from e.l.f., this affordable primer is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin thanks to its matte finish and a dose of salicylic acid.

$8$4
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C
Sephora
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer with Vitamin C

Get your glow on with this multitasking primer that claims to brighten your skin with vitamin C and doubles as a gradual tanner.

$40
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer
Sephora
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer

For a radiant finish, splurge a little on this illuminating primer from Armani Beauty.

$44
Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer
Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer
Amazon
Rimmel Stay Matte Mattifying Primer

"I have used this primer for over ten years and I love it!" wrote one happy reviewer. "It’s truly a matte finish. I even wear it when I don’t put on foundation, just to reduce shine. Even if you have dry skin, this product sits very well on top of a heavy moisturizer if you’re going for the matte look."

$7$6
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer
Sephora
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer

One of the O.G. primers on the market, Benefit's POREfessional is a tried-and-true product for its natural finish and ability to reduce the appearance of pores.

$34

