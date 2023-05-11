Shopping

This Could Be the Secret to Taylor Swift's Rain-Defying Eras Tour Makeup — Including Her Iconic Red Lip

By Lauren Gruber‍ ‍
Taylor Swift
If you've been anywhere on Taylor Swift Twitter or TikTok this last week, you've seen the accomplished singer pull off yet another feat: performing a nearly four-hour stadium concert in the middle of a thunderstorm.

On Sunday, May 7, Swift's concert was delayed several hours due to a severe weather advisory. Once the shelter-in-place mandate was lifted, she took the stage for the last Nashville show of her Eras Tour, but the weather didn't hold up for long. The internet praised Swift's determination to perform her 44-song setlist despite the rain, and couldn't help but notice how her makeup stayed perfectly intact throughout the downpour.

Swift's secret to thunderstorm-proof makeup? All signs point to Pat McGrath. Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted an anonymous tip sharing Swift's alleged Eras Tour makeup routine. According to the post, Swift reportedly wears a full face of Pat McGrath products, including her signature red lip. While it's all speculation at this point — Swift nor her tour makeup artists have commented as of yet — this wouldn't be a stretch. Pat McGrath products have played a role in many of Swift's iconic makeup looks, and the singer has even taken part in a collaboration with the brand in the past.

Below, shop Pat McGrath products that can, it seems, survive a full-on rainstorm.  

PAT McGRATH LABS LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick
Sephora
Swift's iconic red lip can be replicated thanks to Pat McGrath's long-wearing liquid formula in shade Elson 4.

$34
PAT McGRATH LABS PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner
Sephora
Everyone knows that Swift loves a good cat eye, and the look stays put with Pat McGrath's waterproof liner. 

$35
PAT McGRATH LABS Sublime Perfection Hydrating Primer
Sephora
A good primer provides a smooth canvas for makeup while helping it last longer.

$46
PAT McGRATH LABS Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Setting Powder
Sephora
Keep under-eyes crease-free with this soft-finish blurring powder.

$34
PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette - Divine Rose Collection
Sephora
Pat McGrath's eyeshadows, including this rose-themed palette, are revered for their impressive color payoff.

$128
PAT McGRATH LABS Sublime Perfection Foundation
Sephora
Pat McGrath's lightweight foundation has a long-lasting, natural finish.

$69
PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo
Sephora
The singer's skin glowed under the stadium lights, and it could be thanks to this pearly champagne highlighter.

$50
PAT McGRATH LABS Sublime Perfection Setting Powder
Sephora
Finally, this setting powder can help makeup stay in place all night, even in inclement whether.

$42

