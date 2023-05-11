If you've been anywhere on Taylor Swift Twitter or TikTok this last week, you've seen the accomplished singer pull off yet another feat: performing a nearly four-hour stadium concert in the middle of a thunderstorm.

On Sunday, May 7, Swift's concert was delayed several hours due to a severe weather advisory. Once the shelter-in-place mandate was lifted, she took the stage for the last Nashville show of her Eras Tour, but the weather didn't hold up for long. The internet praised Swift's determination to perform her 44-song setlist despite the rain, and couldn't help but notice how her makeup stayed perfectly intact throughout the downpour.

Swift's secret to thunderstorm-proof makeup? All signs point to Pat McGrath. Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted an anonymous tip sharing Swift's alleged Eras Tour makeup routine. According to the post, Swift reportedly wears a full face of Pat McGrath products, including her signature red lip. While it's all speculation at this point — Swift nor her tour makeup artists have commented as of yet — this wouldn't be a stretch. Pat McGrath products have played a role in many of Swift's iconic makeup looks, and the singer has even taken part in a collaboration with the brand in the past.

Below, shop Pat McGrath products that can, it seems, survive a full-on rainstorm.

