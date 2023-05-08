Dianna Agron Addresses Past Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

Dianna Agron is speaking out about those Taylor Swift rumors. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 37-year-old actress reflects on her highly-publicized friendship with Swift, whom some speculated she dated more than a decade ago.

"That is so interesting," Agron says of fans "shipping" a romance between her and Swift. "I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That's funny."

As for the speculation that Agron is one of the inspirations for Swift's song "22," the actress says, "Me? Oh, if only!"

"That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song," Agron says of why she was mentioned in Swift's liner notes for the track. "But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"

Agron has been in the press for more than her friendship with Swift. Back during her Glee days, speculation swirled that Agron was barred from the Cory Monteith tribute episode of the series, something the actress insists is "not true."

After the speculation about her and Swift and about her Glee years, Agron has learned how to deal with rumors that appear in the media.

"I think there are so many false pieces of information out there. That’s the weirdest thing that you have to learn in this industry — you don't comment on things that are untrue, because that gives them more space," she says. "Maybe at the end of my career I'll write a book and go into detail on everything that was very true and very untrue."

