Listen up, Gleeks: A new three-part limited documentary series exploring the 2009 smash hit, Glee, is out now. The Price of Glee promises to pull back the curtain and investigate the alleged darkness on the set of Ryan Murphy’s musical megahit.

Now streaming on discovery+, the docuseries (which has been denounced by multiple Glee cast members) is composed of interviews with relatives and friends of the Glee cast, including the late Naya Rivera's father and Cory Monteith's roommate, as well as those who were present on set or worked on Glee’s production during its six-season run.

Although Murphy, Glee's co-creator, was not involved in The Price of Glee, the series opens with a grim statement from him: “What started off as being such a great celebration of love and acceptance ultimately became about darkness and death.”

If you’re interested in checking out this controversial new docuseries for yourself, keep reading to find out how to tune in.

Where to watch The Price of Glee?

This Investigation Discovery series is now available to stream on discovery+.

How to stream The Price of Glee on discovery+

You can subscribe directly to discovery+ starting at just $4.99 per month. But if you don't want to add yet another streaming platform to your rotation, you can simply add discovery+ on to another streaming subscription like Prime Video or Hulu + Live TV. You can also try a 7-day free trial of discovery+ through Prime Video or directly through the platform.

