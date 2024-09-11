Taylor Swift's Best-Selling Children’s Book Is Only $5 Right Now

If you're looking for something special for the younger Swifties in your life, you're in luck.

Little Golden Book Biographies, which illustrates the lives of Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Simone Biles, Dolly Parton and more, released a Taylor Swift biography. Much like Swift's singles, the book topped the charts as an Amazon bestseller and sold out quickly.

The 24-page picture book biography tells the story of Taylor Swift, a determined singer-songwriter who got her big break in Nashville at 16 before becoming one of the most successful musicians of all time and, more recently, being named Time Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year.

Through colorful drawings, the biography illustrates what makes Taylor Swift so special — her ability to tell stories with her songs. While Little Golden Books are geared toward children, Swifties of all ages will adore this charming retelling of Swift's ascent to fame.

Whether your child is a newfound Taylor Swift fan or you're hoping to teach them all about the pop star, they'll love Little Golden Book's new Taylor Swift biography — now back in stock on Amazon.

Amazon

