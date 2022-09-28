The unsung hero of most makeup looks, a good concealer is an essential part of anyone's beauty arsenal. Whether you're breakout-prone or sporting some dark circles from too many sleepless nights, concealer covers up imperfections to let your other features take center stage. Concealer is personal though, so finding the perfect addition to your makeup routine can take some serious trial and error, which is why we've rounded up the best products for every skin type and need.

When hunting down your holy grail concealer, you'll have to keep in mind what your main concerns are. A good concealer works to change how light plays with your skin by subtly adjusting pigments, so aging skin has different needs from younger, acne-prone skin. To cover up pimples, look for noncomedogenic — that is, non pore-clogging — formulas, full-coverage formulas for spot concealing, and even formulas with acne medication such as salicylic acid. For hectic days and sleepless nights that leave you with dreaded dark under-eye circles, there are brightening concealers in over 50 shades with a radiant finish for bright, beautiful eyes.

This year has seen a lot of top beauty brands launch new concealers, so there's truly something for everyone to cover dark circles and blemishes, provide contour, and de-puff and brighten skin. With more options than ever from Charlotte Tilbury to Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and liquid to powder formulas, you can easily create a clear, flawless complexion.

Starting at just $7, shop our favorite concealers to make sure you're picking the right one for the job.

Kosas Revealer Concealer Kosas Kosas Revealer Concealer The Kosas Revealer Concealer is a medium coverage, non-comedogenic concealer that includes some beneficial skincare ingredients, such as caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid. $28 $22 Buy Now

Dior Backstage Concealer Sephora Dior Backstage Concealer Dior's full-coverage, brightening concealer is crease-proof and infused with caffeine. The innovative brush inside the tube makes it even easier to apply the concealer with precision and sculpt your face. $29 Buy Now

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Tarte Cosmetics Tarte Shape Tape Concealer With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds. $30 WITH CODE SAVE50 Buy Now

Glossier Stretch Concealer Glossier Glossier Stretch Concealer If you prefer a pot concealer, Glossier's best-selling stretch concealer features adaptable mineral pigments that brighten and blend easily into skin for natural-looking coverage. $20 Buy Now

