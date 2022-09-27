The Fenty Beauty Sale Got Extended: Save 25% On Rihanna's Must-Have Makeup and Skincare Today Only
Just in time to refresh your beauty routine and stock up on your skincare favorites for the fall, Super Bowl 2023 performer Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin huge sitewide sale got extended for one more day. Until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, the Fenty Fam Sale is offering 25% off everything from the cult-favorite brand. There are even some bigger deals on Fenty must-haves on sale for up to 50% off.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. The makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention of originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types at Fenty, from base products such as foundation and concealer, to ultra-pigmented lip color and eyeshadow.
Now's the perfect time to try out a new shade of lipstick, lip gloss, and eyeliner — or stock up on Fenty Skin staples to prepare for the cooler, dryer months ahead. A few of Fenty Beauty's most popular products include the Gloss Bomb, a non-sticky lip gloss that gives the perfect dose of shine, and the Pro Filt'r soft matte foundation, a long-lasting medium-to-full coverage base that comes in a ground-breaking range of 50 shades. Savings also apply to Rihanna's skincare, including the beloved Fat Water toners and Renew n Recover face and eye hydration essentials.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Fenty Beauty's Fenty Fam Sale and get all your fall beauty shopping done before the sale ends tonight.
Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity -- so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin. (It also has an impressive shade range.)
Blemish-prone skin is no match for this pore-refining toner that evens your skin tone and fights shine thanks to a healthy dose of niacinamide.
One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous application. Choose from seven shades.
Available in 50 shades, the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is creamy, long-wearing and crease-proof with medium to full coverage.
This isn't an average highlighter, friends. The cream-and-powder hybrid Killawatt Highlighter packs a punch in glow. Offered in two singles and five duos, shades range from bold metallic gold to subtle champagne color.
This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin.
This cream-to-powder highlighting stick works wonders. Use it as a pop of shimmery blush or mix with other highlighters to create your own custom glow.
A two-in-one cleanser that removes makeup and cleanses the skin without drying it out.
A red lip is the best when you can lip-define with precision.
The Rihanna glow is real — and the Fenty Beauty queen even told Allure that she had turned to this hydrating body cream during her pregnancy.
