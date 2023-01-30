We've long admired Meghan Markle's effortless beauty — her textured, loose waves and radiant complexion make even the most casual style look glam. If you're looking for ideas on how to update your makeup and skincare routine for the new year, we suggest taking inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex's staple makeup, skincare and hair care products.

Way before her time as a royal, the former Suits actress was vocal about the products she used to achieve her go-to glam in past interviews, on her now defunct blog and social media page. We've searched through all the times she shared her favorite makeup, skincare and hair products, along with intel from the professionals who have worked with her for years.

Whatever your skin, makeup, hair or other beauty needs may be, you'll be sure to find anything and everything you're looking for at incredible prices at Amazon. Ahead, shop Meghan-approved beauty and skincare products to treat yourself to this year.

Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup Products

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Meghan is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." She added, "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face." $20 Shop Now

NARS Orgasm Blush Amazon NARS Orgasm Blush Meghan counted this iconic NARS product (with a blush-inducing name, pun intended) as one of her must-have makeup products in a 2014 interview with Allure, saying: "I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within." $29 $27 Shop Now

Meghan Markle's Favorite Skincare Products

Tatcha Rice Polish Enzyme Powder Amazon Tatcha Rice Polish Enzyme Powder An important (and often overlooked step) in any skincare routine is to exfoliate. It's crucial to slough off dead skin cells a couple of times a week for a smooth, glowy complexion and optimal product absorption. Meghan told Allure she loves the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder, which "sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation." $68 Shop Now

Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Lotion Amazon Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Lotion The star shared with Beauty Banter during her Suits era she adores this affordable Nivea body lotion: "I use this religiously. It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it." $9 $7 Shop Now

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Amazon RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Meghan told Allure in 2014 that RevitaLash is an integral part of her beauty routine: "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be." $98 Shop Now

Meghan Markle's Favorite Hair Care Products

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Turns out Meghan's voluminous 'do was created thanks to a hair flip with the help of this cult favorite texturizing spray from Oribe. She told Birchbox in 2014: "There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce." $49 Shop Now

Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil Amazon Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil She revealed to Beauty Banter in an interview that she is "obsessed" with the Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared. $45 Shop Now

