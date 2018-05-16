Meghan Markle's Beauty Routine Revealed: Find Out How to Get Her Glowy Look (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle's got that love glow in the days leading up to her wedding day, but she's always looked stunning -- and you can too!

From Michael Sparks to Spencer Barnes to Lydia Sellers, the Suits actress has worked with the best in the business, and now they're revealing her favorite beauty products to ET.

Seller, who crafted Markle's looks for several magazine covers, told ET that the soon-to-be-royal loves eco-friendly and organic products. Barnes, meanwhile, opened up about helping Markle's natural beauty -- and freckles -- shine through, while Sparks revealed the actress' go-to products for managing frizz.

Find out what Markle uses to get her signature look below.

MAKEUP/SKIN

"She always loved La Mer and she was great about her skincare routine. She was good about taking care of her skin and would always take that extra effort just to get the details right," Barnes said.

Tatcha- Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

"It's a dewy mist [that] gives a little added moisture at the end of the makeup application, or even at the beginning, to give a really dewy, fresh look on the skin," Sellers told ET.

RMS Beauty- Luminizer

"We love the RMS products. They are organic and all natural," Sellers said, adding that she's a big fan of the line's luminizer to highlight Markle's face.

Cle de Peau- Concealer

"I remember using Cle de Peau concealers with her because they're silky smooth but they offer coverage where you need them, but they look very natural on camera or in person," Barnes revealed.

HAIR

Oribe - Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray

"She's half African-American [and her hair is] very coarse... [but] it's good hair," Sparks shared, adding that Markle often smooths out her locks with some heat, protected by Oribe's products.

Oribe - Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray

"She loves it when [her hair is] shorter around her face. ... She likes the way I did and she tried other people over the years and she was never happy. So she would always come back to me and be like, 'I want you... Can you fix it?'" Sparks said, revealing the product he uses to achieve the beachy look. "She likes my beachy hair look."

Kevin Murphy - Bedroom Hair Flexible Texturising Hairspray

"I love Kevin Murphy everything," Sellers raved. "[It's] really great for at the end of the look, just to create a cool piecey vibe."

Spornette - Little Wonder brush, number 111

According to Sparks, who did Markle's hair for more than 10 years, the actress loves this tried and true brush. "She would actually bring that and be like, 'Use this!'" he told ET. "She uses it every day."

Find out more about how to achieve Markle's look in the video below, and keep up with ET as we count down to the royal wedding on May 19.

