10 Drugstore Eyeshadows Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear By

Great, cost-effective eyeshadows can be hard to come by, but there are a few options out there that makeup artists with A-list clients swear by. The best part? They're all under $20.

From Alex Mayo creating Lizzo's bright and bedazzled 2019 VMAs glam to Erika La' Pearl's always-colorful beat on Cardi B, we're seeing more and more makeup artists using affordable makeup.

ET Style went on the hunt to find the best celebrity makeup artist-approved drugstore makeup, so we can recreate their looks without breaking the bank. Brb, taking a long lunch at our local drugstores!

Bebe Rexha & Ashley Graham

Both celebrity makeup artists Katie Jane Hughes and Mario Dedivanovic recently used Revlon’s ColorStay Looks Book Palette on their A-List clients. Hughes used the bright green shade on Graham for her red carpet look at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty NYFW show, while Dedivanovic created an equally vivid moment on Rexha, rocking the lime green shade at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

GET THE LOOK:

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel hit the red carpet at the TOMMYNOW runway show looking fierce (and dewy af), with the help of makeup artist Mary Phillips, who is also Kendall Jenner's go-to glam girl. Phillips tells ET she used neutrals and soft pinks on the supermodel's eyes with the Maybelline City Mini Palette.

GET THE LOOK:

Lizzo

The singer's trendsetting makeup artist, Alex Mayo, used Wet n Wild's Pac-Man Game Over Color Palette to create the bedazzled yellow eye makeup Lizzo rocked during her unforgettable VMAs performance in August. Shop the bright eyeshadow palette, which comes in a set with the Power Pellets Blushlighter and Waka Waka Waka Eyeshadow Brush.

GET THE LOOK:

Hunter Schafer

Nina Park, who also paints the famous faces of Zoe Kravitz and Brie Larson, created a soft, watercolor effect on the lids of the Euphoria star for a Cosmopolitan editorial. Park used an orange Milani eyeshadow.

GET THE LOOK:

Nina also used an affordable neon green show-stopper by NYX.

GET THE LOOK:

Alexa Demie

Speaking of Euphoria (we can’t stop talking about it either), the show’s lead makeup artist, Doniella Davy, used shadows on the show's actresses that are attainable for those makeup junkies who are balling on a budget, such as the ColourPop palette shades used on Demie. Check out our Race-to-Face challenge over on ET Style’s YouTube channel, showcasing the shadows.

GET THE LOOK:

Ariana Grande

Rokael Lizama is another celebrity makeup artist to love the affordable Milani eyeshadow. Lizama revealed to ET that he likes to apply it on the eyes of his A-list clients, like Grande, Beyonce and Demi Lovato. He also dusts it along the ladies’ décolletage! Tell. Us. More.

GET THE LOOK:

Cardi B

The rapper's makeup maven, Erika La' Pearl, uses a wide range of products from high-end to affordable eyeshadow palettes on Cardi. La' Pearl used gold and purple shades from the L.A. Girl Get Feverish Palette for her performance in Switzerland.

GET THE LOOK:

Josephine Skriver

The Victoria’s Secret model was transformed into a purple glitter candy unicorn for Pride Month. Her makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, used the bold Grape Pop shade all over the lid and under the eyes from the Maybelline Soda Pop Palette.

GET THE LOOK:

