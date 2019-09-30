Beauty

10 Drugstore Eyeshadows Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear By

By Kristen Gill‍
Ashley Graham
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Want to rock affordable glam just like your favorite celebs? So do we!

Great, cost-effective eyeshadows can be hard to come by, but there are a few options out there that makeup artists with A-list clients swear by. The best part? They're all under $20. 

From Alex Mayo creating Lizzo's bright and bedazzled 2019 VMAs glam to Erika La' Pearl's always-colorful beat on Cardi B, we're seeing more and more makeup artists using affordable makeup.

ET Style went on the hunt to find the best celebrity makeup artist-approved drugstore makeup, so we can recreate their looks without breaking the bank. Brb, taking a long lunch at our local drugstores!

Bebe Rexha & Ashley Graham 

Ashley Graham makeup Fenty show
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Both celebrity makeup artists Katie Jane Hughes and Mario Dedivanovic recently used Revlon’s ColorStay Looks Book Palette on their A-List clients. Hughes used the bright green shade on Graham for her red carpet look at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty NYFW show, while Dedivanovic created an equally vivid moment on Rexha, rocking the lime green shade at the 2019 MTV VMAs. 

Bebe Rexha makeup 2019 MTV VMAs
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage
 

GET THE LOOK:

 
Revlon ColorStay Looks Book Palette Player
Amazon

Revlon Colorstay Looks Book Eyeshadow Palette in Player, $8 at Amazon

Gigi Hadid 

Gigi Hadid Tommy Hilfiger show makeup
Brad Barket/Getty Images

The supermodel hit the red carpet at the TOMMYNOW runway show looking fierce (and dewy af), with the help of makeup artist Mary Phillips, who is also Kendall Jenner's go-to glam girl. Phillips tells ET she used neutrals and soft pinks on the supermodel's eyes with the Maybelline City Mini Palette. 

GET THE LOOK:

 
maybelline city mini palette.PNG
Amazon

Maybelline The City Mini Palette in Downtown Sunrise, $7 at Amazon 

Lizzo 

The singer's trendsetting makeup artist, Alex Mayo, used Wet n Wild's Pac-Man Game Over Color Palette to create the bedazzled yellow eye makeup Lizzo rocked during her unforgettable VMAs performance in August. Shop the bright eyeshadow palette, which comes in a set with the Power Pellets Blushlighter and Waka Waka Waka Eyeshadow Brush. 

GET THE LOOK:

Wet n Wild Pac-Man Shine Kit
Wet n Wild

Wet n Wild Pac-Man Shine Kit, $19

Hunter Schafer

Nina Park, who also paints the famous faces of Zoe Kravitz and Brie Larson, created a soft, watercolor effect on the lids of the Euphoria star for a Cosmopolitan editorial. Park used an orange Milani eyeshadow. 

GET THE LOOK:

Milani Bella Eyes Eyeshadow in Bella Mandarin
Amazon

Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Eyeshadow in Bella Mandarin, $9 at Amazon

Nina also used an affordable neon green show-stopper by NYX. 

GET THE LOOK:

NYX_GET_MONEY_CREME_SHADOW
Ulta Beauty

NYX Vivid Brights Creme Color, $10

Alexa Demie

View this post on Instagram

PSA: There’s more to Maddy’s makeup than rhinestones and cat-eyes! 🙀💎Underneath her elaborate armor, Maddy feels the pain of crushed childhood dreams and a psychotic and abusive boyfriend. I designed her makeup to have a fantastical element to it because despite her fierce outward personality, Maddy is a diehard Romantic who wants to transcend the “loveless marriage” that is her home life. Swipe to see some of my favorite looks that @kirinrider gorgeously brought to life, always adding her own unique flair! The last pic was just a random makeup test that I did on Alexa before we started filming, but I think it fits in with this post. #euphoriahbo #euphoriahbomakeup #rhinestones #rhinestonebrows #rhinestoneeyes #feeleuphoria #euphoriamaddy

A post shared by d o n i e l l a d a v y (@donni.davy) on

Speaking of Euphoria (we can’t stop talking about it either), the show’s lead makeup artist, Doniella Davy, used shadows on the show's actresses that are attainable for those makeup junkies who are balling on a budget, such as the ColourPop palette shades used on Demie. Check out our Race-to-Face challenge over on ET Style’s YouTube channel, showcasing the shadows.

GET THE LOOK:

COLOURPOP PALETTE.jpg
ColourPop

ColourPop Ooh La La! Shadow Palette, $12

Ariana Grande 

Rokael Lizama is another celebrity makeup artist to love the affordable Milani eyeshadow. Lizama revealed to ET that he likes to apply it on the eyes of his A-list clients, like Grande, Beyonce and Demi Lovato. He also dusts it along the ladies’ décolletage! Tell. Us. More. 

GET THE LOOK:

 
Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Eyeshadow, Bella Gold
Amazon

Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Eyeshadow in Bella Gold, $14 at Amazon 

 

Cardi B 

The rapper's makeup maven, Erika La' Pearl, uses a wide range of products from high-end to affordable eyeshadow palettes on Cardi. La' Pearl used gold and purple shades from the L.A. Girl Get Feverish Palette for her performance in Switzerland. 

GET THE LOOK:

LA GIRL -- GET FEVERISH EYESHADOW PALETTE.PNG
Ulta Beauty

L.A. Girl Get Feverish Eyeshadow Palette, $11

Josephine Skriver 

The Victoria’s Secret model was transformed into a purple glitter candy unicorn for Pride Month. Her makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, used the bold Grape Pop shade all over the lid and under the eyes from the Maybelline Soda Pop Palette.

GET THE LOOK:

MAYBELLINE SODA POP PALETTE
Ulta Beauty
 

Maybelline Soda Pop Eyeshadow Palette, $14 at Ulta

To add to these looks, shop the best-colored eyeliners to try, according to your eye color, below.

