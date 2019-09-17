Lady Gaga has officially launched her beauty brand.

Following the brand's pre-order in the summer, Haus Laboratories is finally open for business, and Gaga celebrated the launch with a big party at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Monday night.

Gaga arrived at the event in a black, crystal-beaded gown with a sexy high slit by Yousef AlJasmi. The triple-threat star rocked a bold, edgy oversized cat eye makeup that extended to her brows, created with her new matte black, felt tip Eye-Lie-Ner.

The new product is already a number one bestseller on Amazon. Its release also comes in a kit with wingtip stickers -- an easier alternative to creating the perfect flick -- along with the Armor Masque -- a stick-on lace face mask for those who aren't afraid to make a statement.

The rest of the Haus Laboratories collection can also be purchased on Amazon, including the Le Riot Lip Gloss, Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer and RIP Lip Liner.

Shop Gaga's Haus Laboratories ahead.

