Inside Lady Gaga's Official Launch Party for Haus Laboratories

Lady Gaga's first-ever #hausparty was epic!

To celebrate her new beauty line, Haus Laboratories, the pop star threw a launch party at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Monday, complete with energetic music, delicious drinks and a star-studded VIP list.

The night was all about Gaga, who arrived around 8:30 p.m., walking the red carpet and posing for pics in a beautiful, black crystal beaded gown by Yousef Al Jasmi.

Once inside, Gaga hit the stage in an even edgier outfit by KAIMIN, delivering a nearly 10-minute speech about her new beauty line. At one point, she adorably gave credit to her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, for inspiring the collection and its meaningful message.

"I was first inspired by my mother. She runs the Born This Way Foundation to empower and inspire bravery while we erase the stigma around mental health, and shine a light on its importance," the singer explained. "The brain is the second most important organ in the body other than the heart. We have to pay attention to it, and I will bring that attention to you today while we are here, even for makeup."

"Watching my mom put her makeup on was like a spiritual experience for me [as a child]," she continued. "Although I always thought my mom was beautiful, even without makeup, I watched her become braver and braver as she put it on every morning before work. When I was growing up, I didn't always feel beautiful, and sometimes I still don't feel beautiful ... but makeup and my fans, they really changed that for me. I found the same purpose as my mother."

Gaga moved to a nearby VIP area later in the night, where she was seen DJing, spraying bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne, and hanging out with her celebrity friends. Eyewitnesses tell ET that guests in attendance included her longtime makeup artist and Haus collaborator, Sarah Tanno, along with stars like Whitney Port, Patrick Starrr, Tyler Oakley, Kandee Johnson and Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross. Gaga's rumored boyfriend, Dan Horton, was not seen inside the party, the eyewitnesses add.

In addition to getting a first look at Gaga's newly launched Haus Laboratories products, guests were also treated to plenty of cocktails and bites throughout the evening, including grilled cheese sandwiches, beef sliders, cotton candy, and custom Casamigos "Haus Party" and "Casa Warming" drinks.

