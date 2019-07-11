Lady Gaga can see herself having kids in the future.

While promoting her new Haus Laboratories beauty brand, the 33-year-old singer opened up to Allure magazine about how her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, has inspired her entrepreneurial dreams. The candid discussion prompted Gaga to talk about the qualities she'd like to pass on to her own children one day.

The "Shallow" singer revealed that she built the new company "from the ground up," as a way to "make my mom proud."

"I made tons and tons of boards that had all of our imagery, all of our makeup, all of our product shots, all of our model shots," Gaga recalled. "I actually presented it to my mom. I brought her into a room filled with boards and I said, 'Mommy, I've been working on something and I want to show it to you.'"

"She got all choked up and it was a really special moment," she continued. "I've always been really close to my mom. When I was a little girl, I was just fascinated with her morning beauty ritual. I would wake up and I would see her getting ready for work. She would apply her foundation, her lipstick, her mascara. She would look so, so beautiful, and so strong. She just had such a bravery about her, and it was so inspiring to me. I grew up with this understanding that you can be brave in many different ways, and one of those ways is makeup."

Gaga said it's those memories that she hopes to "maybe" share with her own kids down the line.

"My mom is beautiful from the inside out. What a rare thing," she mused. "I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did. That's the greatest gift of all, when you can connect with your parents."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Later in the interview, Gaga explained how she plans to break down beauty barriers with her makeup line, which she created with her makeup artist, Sarah Tanno. She told the outlet that she hopes Haus Labs will put an end to the "giant social media beauty pageant competition."

"I think that the world has, in general, really come to a place where everybody's trying to look like each other," said Gaga. "If doing a full face of makeup like that makes you feel really good, I'm not going to tell you not to do that, or tell you that it's not cool, or not real. I mean, if that's you, that's you."

"But I do feel that for some people, they're doing their makeup that way and they're still not feeling good on the inside. It's like they've done their makeup, but they still feel insecure that they didn't do it right, or that they had to do it that way because that's the trend," she added. "At Haus Laboratories, we want you to see yourself. When you look in that mirror, we want you to go, 'That's the you that I love. I'm in love with that person.' I don't want people to feel like they have to look like me."

Gaga unveiled a first look at the three high-impact, high-pigment formulas on Thursday, and judging from what we've seen so far, she's giving Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty and Rihanna's Fenty lines a run for their money! The brand released the first official image of three products we already can't wait to get our hands on: RIP Lip Liner (which Gaga calls "a lip liner to die for"), Le Riot Lip Gloss and Glam Attack liquid-to-powder shimmer.

"Makeup changed my life," Gaga told Allure, when asked about why it was so important to put so much passion into this line. "I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don't feel beautiful. All of the insecurities that I've dealt with my whole life, from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it, I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly."

"I'm not saying that makeup is the only thing that does that, but it did that for me," she added. "It means so much to me on a visceral level -- the power of makeup to change how you feel when you're at your lowest."

Gaga echoed those sentiments in an interview with WWD, telling the outlet that she created the line for "everyone," regardless of their sexual identity.

"A goddess can be anyone, and there are many within us," she explained. "You can be a goddess no matter who you are or no matter what your pronoun is."

Fans who want to be the first to try Gaga's collection can pre-order here starting July 15, as part of Amazon Prime Day. And as all of us beauty lovers patiently await the collection's official launch in September, watch the video below for more on Gaga.

