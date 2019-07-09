Attention, Little Monsters!



Lady Gaga announced plans to launch a new beauty line, Haus Laboratories, on Tuesday.

And, if you think the celebrity beauty brand market is overcrowded, then in the words of Mother Monster herself -- “too bad.”

“The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand,” Gaga, 33, says in a video announcing the launch on Twitter. “But that’s too bad! They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories, we say, 'Beauty’s how you see yourself. Your glam, your expression, your artistry.’”

“We want you to love yourself,” she continues. “Our house, your rules. Haus Laboratories. Battle for your life.”

The video features music from Bloodpop and Tchami and shows the singer and a diverse bunch of models.

Shortly after the announcement, Gaga opened up about the inspiration behind the project, which stems back to growing up “never” feeling beautiful.

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And, as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup,” she wrote on social media. “I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard-working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as mother become true.”

“It was then that I invented Lady Gaga,” she continued. “I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn’t come natural from within. But I’m so grateful that makeup inspired bravery in me I didn’t know I had. I’ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really I was just Born This Way.”

According to Business of Fashion, the singer has chosen Amazon as her retail partner for the products.

