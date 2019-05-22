Mother Monster is headed home.

Lady Gaga and SiriusXM announced on Wednesday that the Oscar-winning performer is staging her first performance in New York, her hometown, in nearly two years. And if that wasn't exciting enough, it's going to be held at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem on June 24.

"Performing at The Apollo has always been a dream of mine," the "Shallow" songstress gushed of the opportunity in a press release. "Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for inviting me. I'm excited for my fans to see a special show at this iconic venue."

The one-off performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM Hits 1, Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel, as well as Pandora NOW. Also, segments of the performance will be available on some user-generated playlists and curated stations.

The show is promoted to mark the acquisition of Pandora by SiriusXM, which was finalized in February.

"After getting her start in New York City, Lady Gaga went on to conquer the world with her talent. We are thrilled to have Lady Gaga perform this exclusive show at the world-famous Apollo Theater in her hometown as we celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora as one company," Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM, said in the press release. "SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will get the opportunity to be part of this once in a lifetime musical experience and we can't wait."

Currently, the 33-year-old singer is on a break between legs of her Vegas residency which include Enigma, a performance of her pop hits and Jazz and Piano, a smattering of dates featuring time-honored songs and stripped-down versions of her tracks. Head here for the remaining dates.

