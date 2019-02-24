Lady Gaga Wins Best Original Song at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga is an Oscar winner!

The A Star Is Born leading lady won Best Original Song during Sunday's Academy Awards for "Shallow." Overcome with emotion, Gaga tearfully hugged Bradley Cooper and the rest of her co-writers when her name was announced.

"Shallow" was written by Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson, who also took the stage with Gaga.

Thanking her co-writers, her sister, family and Academy, she then directed her attention to Cooper.

"Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could have sung this song with me but you," she expressed. "Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much."

She then shared an inspiring message to her fans and people watching. "This is hard work," she said. "I have worked hard for a long time. It's not about winning. But it's about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The win came after Gaga and Cooper took the stage to perform a beautiful rendition of the duet. The pair's chemistry was undeniable as they both sat at the piano.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While speaking to reporters backstage after her win, Gaga said she felt "pain" as she accepted her Oscar.

"I love being an actress… I looked right in the eyes of [the award] and I saw a lot of pain," she revealed. "I saw all the things that I’ve been through and I also felt the camaraderie and the truth of the pain the men standing next to me [Ronson, Rossomando and Wyatt] have been through as well… this is not easy work, and nothing was handed to us."

She also opened up about her and Cooper's rehearsals for their "Shallow" performance. "Bradley said to me yesterday… ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘OK.’ Turns out joy did a whole lot for me," she shared.

"I truly hope that everyone in the room tonight, when they saw our performance, they saw the brilliant man that he is," she gushed.

It's been an incredible awards season for Gaga, as "Shallow" has already collected a slew of accolades, including a Golden Globe, BAFTA Award and two GRAMMYs for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

ET caught up with Gaga on the Oscars red carpet, where she expressed how happy she was to be there tonight, but hadn't taken it all in.

"I haven’t really been able to fully process that. It’s one of those things. You just never know what's going to happen," she told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell. "And the truth is, I’m just happy to be here in the presence of such incredible artists. I mean, so much talent in this room. And it's been my dream since I was a little girl that I would be able to even work as an actress, to work as a musician, to make it in this world and I just can’t believe that I’m here and I'm very happy. My whole family is here with me."

See more of her interview in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga's Road to the Oscars: Her Complete 'A Star Is Born' Journey

Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Chemistry Is Off the Charts in Powerful 'Shallow' Performance at 2019 Oscars

Related Gallery