Mother Monster is getting into makeup!

Lady Gaga is preparing for the launch of her new Haus Laboratories label, which will feature her own makeup line sold on Amazon.

“I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful,” the 33-year-old tells Allure magazine in a new interview. “All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly.”

She hopes that her creations will help fans who might be going through tough times.

“When I became Lady Gaga when I was younger, it was because I discovered makeup,” she notes. “It means so much to me on a deep visceral level — the power of makeup to change how you feel when you’re at your lowest.”

Daniel Jackson for Allure

One particularly “low” point for Gaga was at a particularly busy time in her life.

“When I was doing the Joanne tour, I’d been touring since I was 22 years old. I’d just done the Super Bowl, Coachella, A Star Is Born. I really started to break down,” she says. “[My makeup artist] would pick me up off the floor, sit me in a chair, dry my tears, and say, ‘I’m going to put your face on now.’ If I cried while she was putting on my makeup, I would apologize, and she would say, ‘It’s OK. I’ve got you.’”

According to the Allure interviewer, the recollection caused Gaga to openly cry to the point of an assistant bringing in tissues.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner has her sights set on more than just a makeup line.

Daniel Jackson for Allure

“If I’m not changing people’s lives, what are we doing here?” she asks. “I want this line to be for the person at home who needs that pick-me-up. If they use it, or don’t use it, they can at least look at it and go, ‘that’s what helps Lady Gaga shine on her bad days. And I want to shine today.'"

In a past interview with Allure, Gaga also noted that she has future children on her mind when thinking about how watching her own mother put makeup on has influenced her today.

“I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did,” she said, commending her mother’s “bravery” and strength.

For more from Lady Gaga, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lady Gaga Announces She'll Fund 162 Classroom Projects Following Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy Mass Shootings

Lady Gaga Talks Having Children and What She'd Like to Pass on to Them Someday

Lady Gaga Launches Beauty Brand, Shares How 'Power of Makeup' Inspired Bravery & Transformation

Related Gallery