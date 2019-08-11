Lady Gaga has announced she will fund 162 new classrooms in areas affected by recent mass shootings.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve,” Gaga wrote in a post on her Facebook page on Friday. “Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities.”

“In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope," she added. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves. Today, I find hope in the work of DonorsChoose.org and I’m proud to partner with them and with Born This Way Foundation to fully fund the classroom project needs in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA.”

The singer went on to detail how the contributions will benefit 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso and 23 classrooms in Gilroy.

“Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones,” she continued. “If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away.”

Gaga’s news comes following the three shootings, which left nine people dead in Dayton on Aug. 4, 22 dead in El Paso on Aug. 3, and three dead in Gilroy on July 28.

