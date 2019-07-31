Lady Gaga is having some shade thrown her way.

Just days after the 33-year-old singer was spotted kissing her audio engineer, Dan Horton, his ex-wife, Autumn Guzzardi, appears to be commenting on the matter.

On Tuesday, Guzzardi took to Instagram to share a stunning headshot of herself gazing seriously at the camera. "Poker Face ❤️," Guzzardi captioned the pic, which led many to believe she was referencing Gaga's 2008 hit of the same name.

According to Tennessee court documents obtained by ET, Horton finalized his divorce from Guzzardi in May 2018 after tying the knot in 2013. The former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" in the court papers when they filed for divorce in February of last year.

Guzzardi, who's an actress, is described by friends as a "nice, normal girl" and "the sweetest person ever."

Following Gaga's steamy kiss with Horton, a source told ET that she "has real chemistry" with the audio engineer -- who's worked with musicians including Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake -- and that their relationship is "just in the beginning stages."

"They have been seeing each other for weeks and have been working with each other for a while," the source said. "They have been working on new music, have spent hours of work time together and became really close."

"They're working very closely together at a home studio in Hollywood, and sparks just started flying," the source added. "People noticed the chemistry early on, and now that she has taken some time to herself, she finally feels free to date. They seem like a pretty good match."

The source additionally noted that "Dan's adorable, southern, artsy and very different from the typical Hollywood guy."

"Right now they are having fun and it's convenient," the source said. "She can talk music with him and knows all the big-name artists he's worked with. She respects his work and sees him as a breath of fresh air."

Gaga's PDA with Horton came after her split from Christian Carino in February. After that breakup, Gaga's A Star Is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, split from Irinia Shayk, something that sparked romance rumors between Gaga and Cooper.

"All the talk of Bradley was all in fun; she's ready to dispel those rumors once and for all," the source said, adding that "no one" is surprised by Gaga moving on and dating Horton. "He is handsome and talented and she likes to date men on her team ... she is known as a workaholic, so it fits her lifestyle to meet someone while working."

