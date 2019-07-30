Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing Audio Engineer Dan Horton During Brunch Date

Looks like Lady Gaga may have a new man in her life!

The 33-year-old singer was spotted kissing her audio engineer, Dan Horton, while on a brunch date at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, on Sunday.

In pictures obtained by People, Gaga, clad in booty-baring cut-off shorts, a black bodysuit, ankle booties and a rosary bead necklace, went in for a kiss as Horton was seated at their table. Multiple onlookers told the outlet that the two "appeared to be more than friends and were seen smooching multiple times while dining."

According to Horton's LinkedIn, he has been working as Gaga's monitor engineer since last November. He's also worked with stars like Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, KISS, Justin Timberlake, Lenny Kravitz and JAY-Z.

Gaga's steamy smooch with Horton comes nearly six months after she called off her engagement with Christian Carino after two years together. ET reported at the time that there was no drama between the two and that their relationship "just came to an end."

The "Shallow" singer addressed the breakup for the first time publicly last month, while onstage during one of her Las Vegas residency shows at Park MGM's Park Theatre. "So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger," she said moments before singing "Someone to Watch Over Me" while seated at a piano. "So tonight will be different."

