Lili Reinhart, Aaron Paul and More Stars Send Love to El Paso After Deadly Shooting
It was a heartbreaking day in Texas.
Twenty people were killed and 26 others were wounded after a man opened fire at a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday, CBS News reports. The gunman was taken into custody by police. Following the news, many celebrities and politicians took to social media to express their condolences and send their love to those affected.
"I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today," Riverdale star Lili Reinhart tweeted. "I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change?"
"PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS...JUST LOVE ONE ANOTHER.🖤," actor Aaron Paul tweeted to his followers.
Julianne Moore, among others, also advocated for better gun control laws, tweeting, "This is a public health crisis. Hold your lawmakers responsible."
Additionally, during the shooting, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus tweeted about being on lock down at their hotel in El Paso.
"We are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings," the rocker tweeted. "Update: police confirm report of a separate incident at bassett mall is incorrect. we are still in our hotel. federal agent at the door to the building."
See more messages regarding the El Paso tragedy below:
