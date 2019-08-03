It was a heartbreaking day in Texas.

Twenty people were killed and 26 others were wounded after a man opened fire at a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday, CBS News reports. The gunman was taken into custody by police. Following the news, many celebrities and politicians took to social media to express their condolences and send their love to those affected.

"I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today," Riverdale star Lili Reinhart tweeted. "I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change?"

I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today. I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 3, 2019

"PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS...JUST LOVE ONE ANOTHER.🖤," actor Aaron Paul tweeted to his followers.

PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS...JUST LOVE ONE ANOTHER.🖤 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) August 3, 2019

Julianne Moore, among others, also advocated for better gun control laws, tweeting, "This is a public health crisis. Hold your lawmakers responsible."

Additionally, during the shooting, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus tweeted about being on lock down at their hotel in El Paso.

"We are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings," the rocker tweeted. "Update: police confirm report of a separate incident at bassett mall is incorrect. we are still in our hotel. federal agent at the door to the building."

we were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening. then — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

update: police confirm report of a separate incident at bassett mall is incorrect. we are still in our hotel. federal agent at the door to the building. — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

See more messages regarding the El Paso tragedy below:

My heart breaks for the city of El Paso. The madness never ends. It is all too much. There‘a nowhere safe from the terror of gun violence in the United States of America. We are a broken nation trapped in the darkness of our unwillingness to ask ourselves why this keeps happening — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 3, 2019

this is scary man, praying for everyone in El Paso — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 3, 2019

Oh people of the great city of El Paso, my heart breaks for you. I can’t even imagine. America, WTF is wrong with us? Mass shootings a weekly event?! I’m speechless. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 3, 2019

The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

I am devastated by what has happened in El Paso today. Our strength is with the families who are grieving. Our thanks to EPPD. Our commitment is with those who will change this country so that this doesn’t happen again. This beautiful amazing courageous community will overcome. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

Heartbroken to hear the news from El Paso. Our thoughts are with those impacted by yet another senseless act of gun violence in America.



How many lives must be cut short? How many communities must be torn apart? It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2019

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and More Stars Send Love to Virginia Beach After Deadly Shooting

Teresa Giudice 'Truly Heartbroken' Over Garlic Festival Shooting One Day After Attending

Shooting on Nipsey Hussle Procession Route Leaves 1 Dead and Several Injured

Related Gallery