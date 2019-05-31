Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and More Stars Send Love to Virginia Beach After Deadly Shooting
It was a tragic day for Virginia Beach residents after the city was rocked by a deadly shooting on Friday.
According to CBS News, 11 people were killed and six were wounded after a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department opened fire inside a municipal building. The gunman died after a gunfire exchange with police.
Upon hearing news of the tragic incident, Pharrell Williams, Pusha-T and many other celebrities took to social media to send their love to the victims and their family and friends.
"We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected," the "Happy" singer began. "We are resilient. We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do. #VIRGINIABEACH 🌍."
Pusha-T also tweeted, "Sending my prayers and love to the city of Virginia Beach, condolences to all of the families who lost loved ones...I’m so sorry."
