It was a tragic day for Virginia Beach residents after the city was rocked by a deadly shooting on Friday.

According to CBS News, 11 people were killed and six were wounded after a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities Department opened fire inside a municipal building. The gunman died after a gunfire exchange with police.

Upon hearing news of the tragic incident, Pharrell Williams, Pusha-T and many other celebrities took to social media to send their love to the victims and their family and friends.

"We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected," the "Happy" singer began. "We are resilient. We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do. #VIRGINIABEACH 🌍."

We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected.

We are resilient.

We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do.#VIRGINIABEACH 🌍 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) May 31, 2019

Pusha-T also tweeted, "Sending my prayers and love to the city of Virginia Beach, condolences to all of the families who lost loved ones...I’m so sorry."

Sending my prayers and love to the city of Virginia Beach, condolences to all of the families who lost loved ones...I’m so sorry. 😔🙏🏿❤️ — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 31, 2019

See more messages below.

Numerous states have draconian laws that regulate women’s bodies but somehow sensible gun control is SUPER hard to implement. Realize that they aren’t really pro-life at all.



Saddened to hear of yet ANOTHER mass shooting. Eleven dead, six injured this time in #VirginiaBeach#SMH — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 1, 2019

Praying for the families and loved ones of the victims of today’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach. What a horrific day for America. Things have got to change. 🙏🏻 — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) May 31, 2019

Our hearts are broken for the people of Virginia Beach, a community devastated by a senseless act of violence. We send our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 31, 2019

The mass shootings aren’t ever going to stop unless we want them to. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 31, 2019

Jane and I are grieving for the victims in Virginia Beach and their families.



The days of the NRA controlling Congress and writing our gun laws must end. Congress must listen to the American people and pass gun safety legislation. This sickening gun violence must stop. https://t.co/iSAtYWg7HH — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 31, 2019

