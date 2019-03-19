Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are putting their money to good use to raise funds for the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Hollywood talent manager and producer Guy Oseary started a GoFundMe campaign on March 15 -- hours after two mass shootings at two mosques in Christchruch, New Zealand claimed the lives of 50 people, and left 50 others injured -- in an effort to help the survivors and the families impacted by the terror attacks.

Setting out to raise $100,000, Oseary campaign quickly took off as several big stars, including some of his famous clients, generously donated to the cause.

Comedians Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, and Chris Rock, pop icon Madonna, fashion designer Rachel Zoe, director Judd Apatow, Ashton Kutcher, jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, and LiveNation CEO Michael Rapino are among the hundreds of funders who have made the campaign a success, and pushed it past its goal.

"My heart breaks for the victims and for their families," Oseary wrote in the mission statement on the campaign's homepage. "I’ve started a gofund me campaign to support those affected by this tragedy at this very difficult time, and making a personal contribution of $18,000 on behalf of my family to the victims of this terrorist attack."

"We will work with GoFundMe to ensure all funds are transferred to an organization providing support to the families and community. We will provide additional information about the distribution of funds as soon as it becomes available and are actively researching the best organizations in New Zealand to receive what is raised," he added. "Please join me in helping. #enoughisenough."

Those interesting in donating to the victims and their families can still donate on the GoFundMe page.

RELATED CONTENT:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Victims of the New Zealand Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Heart-Wrenching Tribute to Niece Who Died in California Shooting

Jason Aldean Addresses Mass Shooting at Borderline Bar Just Over a Year After Vegas Tragedy

Related Gallery