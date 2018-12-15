Tamera Mowry-Housley is missing her late niece, Alaina Housley.

The 40-year-old The Real co-host continues to mourn and pay tribute to her 18-year-old niece, who was killed in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in California last month. Heartbroken and still grieving her loss, Mowry-Housley shared a photo of Alaina with her 6-year-old son, Aden, on Instagram.

"Alaina. God, we miss you. Yesterday you were supposed to come home. The questions of why consume my mind. But I must hold on to the fact that our Lord is sovereign," the former Sister, Sister star wrote on Friday. "The reality of you not being here hits stronger today. I miss your giggles, I miss your smile, I miss the way you would roll your eyes when you heard someone say something crazy. I miss the way you would so gracefully scoop up Ariah and Aden, and the way you took their hands and walked away to play."

"You had a heart pure with love and kindness. Oh what this world needs more of now," she continued, adding that her children loved her, as did she. "I know I have a guardian angel with me now. But selfishly I want you here with me. Until we meet and sing again."

"Ironically, 6 years ago today the senseless shooting of #sandyhookelementary occurred. Praying for the families and individuals who have had to endure and survive senseless gun violence. The world moves on. We don’t," Mowry-Housley concluded.

Just last month, Mowry-Housley broke down while discussing the tragedy during The Real. “She was my niece from marriage, but she was my friend and my sister from my heart," she tearfully expressed. "I loved that girl…My heart needs a bandage."

It's been a difficult time for the actress and her family, who released a statement following the confirmation that Alaina had been one of 12 who lost their lives in the mass shooting.

Since then, Mowry-Housley has spoken out about the importance of gun control. “We need change when it comes to gun violence, and I don’t care if I have to knock on the doors of the White House to do it," she said during her talk show.

