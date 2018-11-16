The Mowry-Housley family has said their goodbyes to Alaina Housley.

The 18-year-old niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, was killed in last week’s shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, and on Thursday the family had a service to remember the teen.

"Today we lay you to rest sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and your sweet smile. Until we meet again,” Tamera wrote on Instagram.

She also shared a moving quote sent to her by a friend, noting, “When I am having a challenging day, I cling to it.”

The quote is about grief and the grieving process. It reads: “Grief never ends… but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love.”

The family has been struggling with the news since last week. Tamera has shared several posts as a tribute to her late niece, even posting one with Alaina and her son, Aden, for his sixth birthday.

For more from last week’s tragedy, watch the clip below:

