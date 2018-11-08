Alaina Housley, the 18-year-old niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley, is sadly among the victims of the mass shooting in Southern California.

"Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece, Alaina, was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple said in a statement released by their rep. " Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

Mowry-Housley and Housley had sought help on social media to confirm the whereabouts of their niece, communicating with her college suitemate and asking for prayers.

Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information? — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018

Please pray if you believe....pray. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

A Los Angeles Times reporter, Andrea Castillo, shared on Twitter that she saw Housley visit the Los Robles Regional Medical Center looking for his niece.

"A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor," Castillo wrote.

@adamhousley arrived at the hospital searching for his niece Alaina. A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor. — Andrea Castillo (@andreamcastillo) November 8, 2018

Housley told the L.A. Times earlier today that he feared the worst.

"My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m wrong."

Twelve people, including a sheriff's sergeant, were killed in a shooting in a crowded bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday night.

