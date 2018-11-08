Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, are searching for their niece, who is currently unaccounted for in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday night.

"The Real" host responded to a tweet about a young woman's missing suite mate, writing, "Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry-Housley. Can you please DM me your information?"

Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information? — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018

The suite mate tweeted she'd been in contact with "Adam," Mowry-Housley's husband, and that their niece, Alaina Housley, was the only one unaccounted for from a group of girls who had gone to the bar that night, where a gunman opened fire, killing 13 people.

Yes, all the other girls are safe — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

In an earlier tweet, the suite mate wrote, "Pls pray for my residence hall, a handful of girls went to line dance tonight and they're not all accounted for."

Pls pray for my residence hall, a handful of girls went to line dance tonight and they're not all accounted for ❤️❤️ https://t.co/GmncdBYx1y — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

Mowry-Housley's husband also tweeted out asking for prayers for his niece, who he called "a beautiful soul."

Please pray if you believe....pray. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

My niece. A beautiful soul. https://t.co/HKXEWVbRV3 — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

Tia Mowry, Mowry-Housley's twin sister, also asked for hope and prayer from her followers on social media.

"Woke up shocked. Please pray. Please pray. I am numb," she wrote.

Woke up shocked. Please pray. Please pray. I am numb. — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 8, 2018

Mowry also shared an Instagram post of her, Tamera, and Alaina at Tamera's wedding, writing in the caption, "Alaina Housely we are praying. We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you! #borderline"

A Los Angeles Times reporter, Andrea Castillo, shared on Twitter that she saw Housley visit the Los Robles Regional Medical Center looking for his niece.

"A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor," Castillo wrote.

@adamhousley arrived at the hospital searching for his niece Alaina. A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor. — Andrea Castillo (@andreamcastillo) November 8, 2018

Housley spoke with the LA Times, saying he feared the worst.

"My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

On Twitter, he tried to remain positive. "Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do," he wrote.

