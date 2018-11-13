Tamera Mowry-Housley and her family are struggling to cope with the loss of her 18-year-old niece, Alaina Housley, after the tragic shooting in Thousand Oaks, California last week.

On Monday, Tamera took to Instagram to share a photo of Alaina and her son, Aden, on his sixth birthday.

“Happy 6th birthday Aden!” she captioned the sweet photo. “Alaina was excited to come to your birthday party. But as you said buddy, ‘She lives in your heart now.’ We love you.”

In the photo, the late Alaina is posing with the adorable Aden as she grins, holding up large bouquets of flowers.

Earlier in the week, Tamera honored her late niece in a moving post, writing, “My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano.”

Alaina was killed alongside 11 other at the Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday. Tamera’s husband, Adam Housley, shared a statement from his brother and sister-in-law, Arik and Hannah Housley, last Thursday.

“Words can’t describe our grief over losing our daughter, Alaina. She was everything we could hope for in a child: kind, smart, beautiful and respectful.”

