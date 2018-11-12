Jeanie Mai is sharing how The Real team hope to help “make some change” after their co-host, Tamera Mowry-Housley, tragically lost a family member in Wednesday’s deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley’s niece, Alaina Housley, was one of 12 victims who lost their lives after a gunman entered the Borderline Bar and Grill and started firing shots. The former Sister, Sister star paid tribute to the 18-year-old girl in a social post the following day.

Mai, one of Mowry-Housley’s co-hosts on The Real, stopped by ET Live on Monday and shared how the team plan to support their pal and her family during this difficult time.

“She’s going through a lot so we’re going to figure out a way to bring resolution to this or at least make a dent in what’s been happening,” Mai said. “Cause not only is The Real here to have real commentary and talk about our opinions but let’s also make some change. So, we’re going to figure out how we can best help the Housleys and everyone else who was affected.”



Mai also shared how the shooting had ignited her to express her opinions on social media, which led to backlash from some followers.

“Tamera is my girl and my co-host and she, unfortunately, dealt with a family member being lost in the shooting, so I [was] in tears,” Mai said, before explaining how she had made comments on social media questioning why “all the shooters are white males,” and subsequently lost a follower.

“Nobody has an answer for it, but it’s something to beg to think about it because it’s happening in America -- they’re all white and they’re males,” Mia added, defending her comments. “You’re not hearing about women doing this and you’re not hearing about this happening in Vietnam or Europe. It’s here … one of the most blessed countries in the world.”

Adam Housley, a former journalist, spoke to ET following the tragic news, describing Alaina as “a really good girl.”

"She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn't hurt anybody, and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas,” he said. “Senseless, man, just senseless."

