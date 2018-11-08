Adam Housley spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the tragic loss of his niece, 18-year-old Alaina Housley, in Wednesday's deadly mass shooting.

"I mean, you know, I've been on your side the whole time, and to be on this side's not fun," he said, referring to his work as a journalist. "She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn't hurt anybody, and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas. Senseless, man, just senseless."

Struggling for words, Housley added, "She was a good girl. She was a good girl. Really good girl."

Housley had been outside the bar earlier Thursday morning, trying to call his niece and work with authorities to find her.

"I mean, you do what you do. She was my goddaughter, you know?" he said.

Housley added to ET that his wife Tamera Mowry-Housely is devastated following the news and his family will continue to mourn, but hope to celebrate her young life and kindness.

"She helped people, she was always there. She volunteered, she coached soccer," he said of Alaina. "She was just a good human being.

Twelve people, including a sheriff's sergeant, were killed in the shooting in a crowded bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday night.

