Tamera Mowry-Housley is still grieving the death of her and her husband Adam's niece, Alaina, who was killed in the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill Bar Thousand Oaks, California, earlier this month.

Mowry-Housley returned to her co-hosting duties on The Real on Monday following the family tragedy, and broke down in tears when speaking about Alaina. Alaina was only 18 years old and a college freshman at the time of her death.

“She was my niece from marriage, but she was my friend and my sister from my heart," the 40-year-old actress said, as pictures and videos of the two together were shown.

"I loved that girl,” she continued through tears. “ ....My heart needs a bandage.”

The former Sister, Sister star also talked about now advocating for gun control and the current deep divide in the country.

“We need change when it comes to gun violence, and I don’t care if I have to knock on the doors of the White House to do it," she shared.

Mowry-Housley was wearing turquoise bracelets made in Alaina’s honor, which are to advocate for change and unite people in our country.

“We should never have to fight for the safety of our children,” she said.

ET recently spoke to one of Mowry-Housley's The Real co-hosts, Jeannie Mai, who shared how the ladies planned to support their close friend through the tragedy.

“She’s going through a lot so we’re going to figure out a way to bring resolution to this or at least make a dent in what’s been happening,” Mai said. “Because not only is The Real here to have real commentary and talk about our opinions but let’s also make some change. So, we’re going to figure out how we can best help the Housleys and everyone else who was affected.”



“Tamera is my girl and my co-host and she, unfortunately, dealt with a family member being lost in the shooting, so I [was] in tears,” Mai added.

Earlier this month, the Housley family had a memorial service to remember Alaina. Mowry-Housley also shared a heartbreaking message for her late niece on Instagram.

"Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks," she wrote alongside pictures of Alaina. "I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game."

