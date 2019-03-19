Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Victims of the New Zealand Shooting
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the 50 people who died in the tragic shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised passersby and fans when they visited New Zealand House in London, England, on Tuesday to pay their respects to the victims and their families of the mass shooting.
Wearing a dark blue suit, Harry laid some flowers outside and his wife, who's expecting her first child late next month, scrawled a brief message in a book of condolences, offering some comfort.
“Our deepest condolences,” she wrote. “We are with you.”
As a postscript, Harry added “Arohanui,” the Maori word for “best wishes.”
The 37-year-old duchess wore a black dress under a black coat, covering her growing baby for the somber occasion.
Upon arriving, Meghan was greeted by High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae and Deputy High Commissioner David Evans with a hongi, a traditional nose rub. Afterward, the couple was asked to represent the royal family, as they are the most recent royal visitors to New Zealand.
On Friday afternoon, a 28-year-old Australian man allegedly opened fire on members of the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch amid Friday prayer, according to CNN.
The lone shooter also live-streamed his first attack on Facebook Live, which was heavily shared until much of it was removed by the social network. The suspect's online manifesto was also discovered, which espouses a number of anti-Semitic, white nationalist ideologies. The two-part attack is considered the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.
Following the shooting, numerous celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, John Legend, Debra Messing and more, offered their responses and condolences to the tragedy.
