Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the 50 people who died in the tragic shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised passersby and fans when they visited New Zealand House in London, England, on Tuesday to pay their respects to the victims and their families of the mass shooting.



Wearing a dark blue suit, Harry laid some flowers outside and his wife, who's expecting her first child late next month, scrawled a brief message in a book of condolences, offering some comfort.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Our deepest condolences,” she wrote. “We are with you.”



As a postscript, Harry added “Arohanui,” the Maori word for “best wishes.”



The 37-year-old duchess wore a black dress under a black coat, covering her growing baby for the somber occasion.



Upon arriving, Meghan was greeted by High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae and Deputy High Commissioner David Evans with a hongi, a traditional nose rub. Afterward, the couple was asked to represent the royal family, as they are the most recent royal visitors to New Zealand.

Shutterstock

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On Friday afternoon, a 28-year-old Australian man allegedly opened fire on members of the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch amid Friday prayer, according to CNN.



The lone shooter also live-streamed his first attack on Facebook Live, which was heavily shared until much of it was removed by the social network. The suspect's online manifesto was also discovered, which espouses a number of anti-Semitic, white nationalist ideologies. The two-part attack is considered the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.



Following the shooting, numerous celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, John Legend, Debra Messing and more, offered their responses and condolences to the tragedy.

My heart is broken. My country is weeping and so am I. I am dying knowing that this kind of hatred can happen in my homeland. All my love goes out to Christchurch, the victims, the families, the Muslim community, and all who have chosen our islands as their home. This is not us. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 15, 2019

More heartbreaking and enraging news, my deepest sympathy to those lost in another racist bigoted killing in New Zealand — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 15, 2019

This evil ideology has attacked mosques, synagogues, Sikh temples, black churches and more in the past few years. So many people killed while gathering to peacefully pray. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 15, 2019

Horrified by the news of the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Hate knows no boundaries, especially when so heavily armed. Thinking of the shattered lives and communities, where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 15, 2019

New Zealand. I'm so sorry this has happened. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 15, 2019

To the Muslim community— my heart is broken by the horror & loss in New Zealand. We are with you, we see you, and we will fight white supremacy and islamaphobia until we are all free of fear. #ChristchurchMosque — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 15, 2019

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Due to Move to Frogmore in the Next Few Weeks

Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Vetoes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Request for Their Own Court

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry as He's Named Godfather at Royal Christening

Related Gallery