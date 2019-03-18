Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to move.

A source tells ET that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, are "due to move into Frogmore Cottage, provided the renovation works are complete in the next few weeks."

According to the source, Frogmore, which is on the grounds of the queen's Windsor Estate, has 10 bedrooms and "will include an eco-friendly green energy unit" as well as "two conservatory extensions and extensive landscaping so baby Sussex will have privacy."

"The couple is really excited about the impending birth," the source says. "Windsor was the perfect fit for Harry and Meghan. The 10-bedroom house has more space for children when they expand their family and of course has a special place in their hearts."

According to ET's source, Harry and Meghan have had some major help with the renovations to Frogmore. Just weeks before the birth of their first child, the couple has enlisted Vicky Charles and Julia Corden -- the same interior designers who worked with George and Amal Clooney on their Sonning-on-Thames mansion -- for the project.

"The baby is due in four to five weeks' time and Meghan is feeling great," the source says. "Meghan previously told well-wishers their firstborn is due end of April, early May and last week shared 'They’re nearly there' at a Buckingham Palace reception."

While Buckingham Palace announced last week that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles "agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the pair reportedly nixed the idea of Harry and Meghan's complete independence.

"They wanted their household to be entirely independent of Buckingham Palace, but were told 'no,'" a royal source reportedly told The Sunday Times. "There is an institutional structure that doesn't allow that kind of independence. The feeling is that it's good to have the Sussexes under the jurisdiction of Buckingham Palace, so they can't just go off and do their own thing."

The Sunday Times also reported that Meghan and Harry want to build a global "Sussex brand" of philanthropy and humanitarianism, and that Meghan wants to continue in her role as an "activist."

