The Fab Four will be no more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially splitting from Prince William and Kate Middleton to create their own royal household this spring. The news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new office, set to be based at Buckingham Palace, was announced on Thursday by the palace.

The statement released details the plans for Harry and Meghan's "household," which refers to where their staff will be based and offices will run from.

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring," the statement reads, shared by royal expert Katie Nicholl. "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since Their Royal Highness's engagement in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangement for the Duke of Duchess's work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

"The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace," it continues. "The Royal Highness will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen's Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe."

The news has nothing to do with a reported rift between the two families. As William is set to one day take the throne and become king, it was always planned for him and Kate to have their own household, separate from Harry, who has moved down to number six in the line of succession. Harry and Meghan's move to their new home was announced last year.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Meghan's schedule is “going to start to quiet down” as she prepares to welcome their baby. “She’ll be preparing for her maternity leave,” the source added.

“The couple is expected to move into Frogmore relatively soon, again so they can be settled before the baby comes,” the source shared, adding that Meghan and Harry are “really excited,” as are future uncle and aunt, William and Kate.

ET also recently sat down with Nicholl, where she explained that once the baby is born, we will see less of the Fab Four together. The separation of the households only confirms that as well.

“Well, we'll see less of the Fab Four together,” she stated. “That is not to say we're not going to see William, Kate, Meghan and Harry doing engagements together. Of course, they are still part of the Royal Foundation, that's their charity forum. We will see them doing those things together. But I think we are increasingly going to see the Sussexes do their thing and the Cambridges doing their thing.”

She added: “And what I'm told through my sources at the palace, that each of them has their own niche. They have a very clear idea of what they want to do and the instructions from the top and, of course, that comes from Prince William at Kensington Palace, they don't want others treading.”

