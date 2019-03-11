What feud?



Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle shared a warm embrace while attending an interfaith service at Westminster Abbey, which kicks off Commonwealth Day 2019, a celebration of the 53 countries of the British Commonwealth. The pair smiled and exchanged kisses on the cheek, seemingly putting to rest those long-standing feud rumors between them.

Middleton chose to wear a stunning red Catherine Walker coat, which she paired with a red hat as she and Prince William entered the church. Meanwhile, Markle opted for a cream-colored ensemble which included a print dress that showcased her growing baby bump, along with a matching pillbox hat. By her side was Prince Harry, looking sharp in a navy suit and silver tie.

Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth was also in attendance, smiling to her subjects while sporting a vibrant purple hat and coat for the service. Also on hand was Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

And this wasn't even Meghan and Harry's first public event of the day! Earlier, they attended a Commonwealth Day youth event at Canada House in London, where they met with young Canadians excelling in everything from fashion to business in an effort to showcase and celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in the U.K.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan chose an all-green outfit for the gathering, including a coat with black beaded detailing on the cuffs and collar by Canadian designer Erdem.

But, when it comes to celebrating thriving communities, William and Kate are equally devoted. Just days prior, the couple visited the seaside British community of Blackpool, where they attended a revitalization event at the spot that was once known as a haven for dealers and addicts but has since been converted into a playground for the community.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

While on hand, the prince commiserated with a local dad over the difficulty he has styling his young daughter’s hair, admitting that he eventually turned to YouTube tutorials in order to figure it out.



“Never try to do a ponytail!” William offered, according to People. “Nightmare.”



That’s when Kate asked him, “Have you tried to do a plait [braid]? It’s the weaving…really hard.”



To which William replied, “I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”



