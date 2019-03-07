Prince William isn’t ashamed to admit that sometimes styling his 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte’s, hair can be a real ordeal!



The 37-year-old prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, paid a visit to Blackpool, a seaside town in England, where a location was revitalized from a meeting place for addicts and dealers to a playground. That’s where the Duke of Cambridge admitted to a fellow dad that, from time to time, he can’t manage to wrangle his daughter’s blonde hair.



According to People, the local, a member of the group Dads 4 Life (a group that works to raise awareness about the importance of fathers in families) told William and Kate that he finally turned to YouTube videos in order to learn how to style his girl’s hair.



“Never try to do a ponytail!” William offered. “Nightmare.”

That’s when Kate asked her husband, “Have you tried to do a plait [braid]? It’s the weaving…really hard.”



To which William replied, “I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”



This trip came just days after William and Kate reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace. The foursome attended a reception in honor of the men's father, Prince Charles.

The event, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Prince of Wales' investiture, when he formally became the Prince of Wales. It was the first time that the princes and their wives were together since attending Christmas Day services in Sandringham.



Kate chose a pastel green midi dress featuring ruffled sleeves for the gathering while Meghan, who's expecting her first child with Harry next month, opted for a gorgeous white Amanda Wakeley coat and a floral, metallic brocade dress.



