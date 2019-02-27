Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal tour of Northern Ireland continues!

After showing off their soccer skills with young girls from Irish Football Association's "Shooting Stars" program earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge switched into formalwear for a party at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast.

Kate opted for a shimmery, pleated mint green dress by Missoni, which she paired with nude heels, while William wore a navy blue suit.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate and William appeared to be having a blast inside the venue, where they even got the chance to pour and serve pints of lager to the guests.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The parents of three also listened to aspiring artists inside the event, which was a celebration for all the "young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland," according to a tweet from Kensington Palace.

🍺 Getting the party started at @BelfastEmpire, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland #RoyalVisitNIpic.twitter.com/JFnIPdy9do — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulate legendary Northern Irish Athlete Dame Mary Peters, who was today appointed by Her Majesty The Queen to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter," another tweet read.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulate legendary Northern Irish Athlete Dame Mary Peters, who was today appointed by Her Majesty The Queen to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. #RoyalVisitNIpic.twitter.com/5Uh45g2ySd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

