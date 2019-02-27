Kate Middleton is showing off her sporty side!

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, where she played soccer with a group of young girls from Irish Football Association's "Shooting Stars" program.

The mother of three was all smiles during the event, rockin' her game face and at one point calling all the girls in for a group huddle.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Judging from the other pics and videos we've seen, it looks like Kate was a natural out there!

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The "Shooting Stars" program encourages young girls to play soccer, according to Kensington Palace, and works to support clubs and volunteers when dealing with mental health issues.

The @OfficialIrishFA’s ‘Shooting Stars’ programme encourages young girls to play football, and works to support clubs and volunteers when dealing with mental health issues — The Duchess of Cambridge joined in games with the team at Windsor Park. #RoyalVisitNIpic.twitter.com/twQTPnggnU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

Prince William also joined in on the fun with Kate, officially kicking off day one of their royal tour of Northern Ireland.

TIM ROOKE/AFP/Getty Images

The two appeared to be having a blast, and even left with some souvenirs for their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis:

Earlier in the day, William and Kate met with Nothern Ireland goalkeeping legend Pat Jennings. Kate donned a red Carolina Herrera coat, while William kept it classy in a blue suit.

🙌 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet @NorthernIreland goalkeeping legend Pat Jennings at Windsor Park Football Stadium, home of the @OfficialIrishFA#RoyalVisitNIpic.twitter.com/Va3HUwyVlH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

They also got a closer look at the British Championship trophy, which Northern Ireland won in 1984:

🏆⚽ At Windsor Park Football Stadium, home of the @OfficialIrishFA, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a closer look at the British Championship trophy, won by @NorthernIreland when it was last played in 1984 #RoyalVisitNIpic.twitter.com/zCW4SaRyoN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- who are expecting their first child together in late April or early May -- just wrapped up their royal tour of Morocco. Watch the video below for more on the parents-to-be!

