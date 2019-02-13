Kate Middleton is the definition of regal!

The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant while attending the 100 Women in Finance Gala at the Victoria and Albert Museum on Wednesday. Middleton, 37, appeared Valentine's Day ready in a pink-and-cream Gucci gown that featured a velvet waistband and draping over the shoulders. The mother of three accessorized her glamorous look with a matching velvet clutch and silver sparkly heels. Her brown locks were in soft curls and pulled into a half-up style that showed off her stunning drop diamond earrings.

Middleton is the patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives and also took the stage during the event to give a speech.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the duchess attended The Royal Foundation’s "Mental Health in Education" conference, which brings together delegates from across the mental health and education sectors to work together to tackle mental health issues in schools, per Kensington Palace.

She looked equally as elegant in a gray tweed skirt and matching blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, which she paired with black tights and heels.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

She also took the stage during the conference to speak about the importance of mental health education and training.

"It is clear that the positive development of our children is directly linked to those who care for them, teachers, carers and parents," she stated. "As we have heard today, it is vital that we support teachers with their own wellbeing so that they can find the best level of care for all children, in their schools and communities in which they work."

