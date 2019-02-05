Kate Middleton has no doubts about what makes her happy!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited the Lavender Primary School on Tuesday in support of Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week, where she met with local school children.

Kate arrived in a kelly green Eponine dress with black heeled lace-up boots. She was greeted by a choir of children singing to her and given a small bouquet of flowers, or a posey, from one little boy.

She then went inside where she met with children, who had each brought in an object that makes them happy. Kate brought in a photograph of her family, which was used as the royals’ official Christmas card this year.

Saying hello to Herbie the school dog at Lavender Primary School! #ChildrensMentalHealthWeekpic.twitter.com/YHbnoLC1hB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2019

…The Duchess of Cambridge brought with her a photograph of her family to share with the class.#ChildrensMentalHealthWeekpic.twitter.com/zFYnmswRza — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2019

The sweet outdoor photo features Kate, Prince William, and their three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 9-month-old Prince Louis.

Kate is a royal patron of Place2Be, a leading children’s mental health charity. Mental health is a topic that is close to the royals’ hearts. For more with Kate and William, watch the clip below:

