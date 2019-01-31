No, Kate Middleton did not star in Serendipity.

After alerting her Instagram followers earlier this week that she had been hospitalized for a ruptured ovarian cyst, Kate Beckinsale returned to social media to assure fans that she was "feeling much better" while also calling out a major news publication for mistaking her for Prince William's wife.

The post shared on Wednesday included a screenshot of a headline about the 45-year-old actress' ailment that was accompanied by a photo of Middleton. In the caption, Beckinsale was sure to call out the gaffe and also thank her fans for their support.

"So moved and touched by all the kind wishes I have received over the last few days and staggered by the similar and worse stories my #cysters have been sending me," she wrote. "I am feeling much better and I hope all the other girls going through it are too."

Beckinsale added: "Back to resume my royal duties. [Prince] William says hi."

Happy to see that the Underworld star is well enough to make jokes! A few days prior, Beckinsale shared photos from the hospital along with a message about her health. "Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," she wrote. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly."

Beckinsale isn't the only celebrity who has been mistaken for the Duchess of Cambridge. Allison Williams has also been compared to the 37-year-old royal.

"I think it was just that I was white with brown hair and seemed slightly regal in some way, which is a huge compliment," the 30-year-old Girls said while on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy. "She's my dream person. She's so elegant! I would faint in her presence."

