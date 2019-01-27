Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized for Ruptured Ovarian Cyst

Kate Beckinsale revealed on Saturday that she was hospitalized after an ovarian cyst ruptured.



The leading lady broke the news with a pair of photos showcasing that she’s under medical care. In the first she gives the camera a sad look, displaying her running makeup. In the second she is shown nestled in a hospital bed.



“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” she captioned the images. “So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly.”



According to the Mayo Clinic, an ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac which appears on the surface of an ovary. Although the cysts don’t often cause symptoms, when they rupture, it can lead to severe abdominal pain, fever and vomiting.

This episode comes just weeks after the 45-year-old actress's dating life landed under intense scrutiny after a Few noteworthy outings. First, she and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson were reportedly caught getting flirtatious at a Golden Globes after-party.



Then, Beckinsale was spotted getting cuddly at a Lakers game with her longtime friend Stephen Simbari, leading to speculation regarding the pair’s status. Soon after, she posted a response to reports, not to mention a sweet birthday message for her pal.



“Happy birthday dearest @stephensimbari. Thank you for not being my assistant/relative/boyfriend but actually my best friend and gay husband even though you wouldn’t get your suit jacket dirty for me that time,” she wrote, presumably nodding to an inside joke. “(Jonny bled for me) I love you grrrl happy birthday #shessolucky.”



